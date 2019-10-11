TOKYO KEIKI : We're going to participate in an exhibition for Railway Technologies 'Mass-Trans Innovation Japan 2019 (MTI Japan 2019)'

We, TOKYO KEIKI RAIL TECHNO INC. are going to participate in an exhibition 'Mass-Trans Innovation Japan 2019 (MTI Japan 2019)'. We expect you to visit our booth.
[Items to be exhibited]
Switch Profile Gauge 'SPG-5'
Optional measurement function of Ultrasonic Rail Inspection Car.
Rotary laser range finder.
Portable Rail Section Measuring Device 'RP-70'
Data Depot System
Ultrasonic Flaw Detector 'SM-20R'
Portable Ultrasonic Rail Flaw Imager 'SM-3R'
Transverse Fissure Measuring Devices 'FG-50EA'
Ultrasonic Rail Flaw Detector 'PRD-300'
Stick Type Flaw Detector 'CRD-50'
