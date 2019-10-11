Log in
TOKYO KEIKI INC.

(7721)
TOKYO KEIKI : We're going to participate in an exhibition for Railway Technologies 'Mass-Trans Innovation Japan 2019 (MTI Japan 2019)'

10/11/2019
We, TOKYO KEIKI RAIL TECHNO INC. are going to participate in an exhibition 'Mass-Trans Innovation Japan 2019 (MTI Japan 2019)'. We expect you to visit our booth.

[Items to be exhibited]

  • Switch Profile Gauge 'SPG-5'
  • Optional measurement function of Ultrasonic Rail Inspection Car.
  • Rotary laser range finder.
  • Portable Rail Section Measuring Device 'RP-70'
  • Data Depot System
  • Ultrasonic Flaw Detector 'SM-20R'
  • Portable Ultrasonic Rail Flaw Imager 'SM-3R'
  • Transverse Fissure Measuring Devices 'FG-50EA'
  • Ultrasonic Rail Flaw Detector 'PRD-300'
  • Stick Type Flaw Detector 'CRD-50'

Disclaimer

Tokyo Keiki Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:40:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 14 398 M
Technical analysis trends TOKYO KEIKI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 875,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsuyoshi Ando President & Representative Director
Motoo Uenoyama Director, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hisato Okayasu Managing Executive Officer, Manager-R&D Center
Hidemitsu Yamada Senior Managing Representative Director
Takahiro Kashima Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO KEIKI INC.-2.78%133
NORDSON CORPORATION16.69%7 920
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%4 212
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-10.30%3 758
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.53%3 251
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION35.89%3 086
