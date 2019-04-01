Tokyo Tatemono : Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Own Shares 160KB

Log in
04/01/2019

April 1, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company Name: Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hitoshi Nomura

Representative Director

President & Chief Executive Officer

Code Number: 8804 (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Contact: Yoshio Goto

General Manager,

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +81-(0)3-3274-1984

Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Own Shares

(Companies Act, Article 165, Paragraph 2: Acquisition of Shares based on Articles of Incorporation)

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has acquired own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the same act, as follows.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common shares

2.

Total number of shares acquired:

637,100 shares

3.

Total value of shares acquired:

¥826,713,600

4. Acquisition period:

From March 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019

5. Method of acquisition:

Acquisition through Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 18, 2019

(1) Type of shares to be acquired:

Common shares

(2)Aggregate number of shares for acquisition: 10,000,000 shares (upper limit) (percentage of total shares outstanding

(excluding treasury stock): 4.61%)

(3) Total acquisition price:

10.0 billion yen (upper limit)

(4) Acquisition period:

From February 6, 2019 to December 31, 2019

(5) Acquisition method:

Acquisition through Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number and value of own shares acquired pursuant to the resolution approved at the meeting

of the Board of Directors set forth above (as of March 31, 2019):

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

4,128,600 shares

(2)

Total value of shares acquired:

¥5,377,204,000

Disclaimer

Tokyo Tatemono Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:26:09 UTC
