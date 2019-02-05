Tokyo Tatemono : FACT SHEETS for Fiscal Year Ended December 31,2018 1599KB

FACT SHEETS

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,2018

February, 2019

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd.

Financial results (Consolidated)

【Statements of income】

(Millions of yen)

2014/12 full year

2015/12 full year

2016/12 full year

2017/12

SG&NuAmebxepreonfsseasles posted (cumulative)(As a % of revenue)

Revenue from operations Gross profit

（Gross margin）

Operating income

Non-operating income

Interest and dividend income

Other

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

Other

（Net interest received）

Recurring income

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of fixed assets

Other

Extraordinary loss

Loss on sales of fixed assets

Loss on devaluation of investment securities

Other

Income before income taxes

Net income attributableto owners of the parent

1Q

2Q cumulative 3Q cumulative

10,936

237,049

142,438

132,762

142,328

56,353

25,793

30,559

15,179

11,990

17,317

17,427

13,073

82,944

23.8%

10.9%

1,937

1,054

3,189

9,675

4,217

883

136

7,420

260,012

62,677

28,237

34,439

12,266

24,796

21,962

16,359

24.1%

10.9%

2,624

1,430

1,194

8,850

3,415

3,525

1,860

1,665

6,359

1,163 -

5,196

5,550

254,498

64,064

27,701

36,363

30,635

33,091

19,742

25.2%

10.9%

4,255

1,797

2,457

9,983

7,348

2,635

4,164

2,883

1,280

1,708

1,550

158 -

1,123

43,567

13,070

30.0%

15.4%

6,701

6,369

3,259

1,682

1,577

4,056

4,106

2,476

946

558

387

135

135

85

49 -

36

0

2,980

147,737

41,716

21,938

19,778

15,297

15,531

10,047

28.2%

14.8%

3,079

1,654

1,424

7,560

4,635

2,924

396

261

135

162

88 -

74

full year

4,101

266,983

77,887

33,130

44,757

39,416

35,818

22,599

29.2%

12.4%

4,378

2,002

2,375

9,719

6,103

3,615

3,999

3,859

401

266

135

140 -

2018/12

2Q cumulative 3Q cumulativefull year

142,348

193,519

273,302

45,443

60,361

81,168

31.9%

31.2%

29.7%

16,014

23,791

34,402

11.3%

12.3%

12.6%

29,428

36,569

46,765

2,019

3,513

3,593

1,280

2,016

2,420

738

1,496

1,172

4,301

6,270

8,321

2,988

4,510

6,020

1,313

1,760

2,300

1,707

2,493

3,600

27,146

33,812

42,036

637

692

720

0

27

54

637

665

665

65

99

2,655

41 -

72 -

160 -

24

27

2,495

27,718

34,404

40,101

2019/12

full-year forecast

19,281

23,732

27,277

330,000 85,000 25.8% 35,000 10.6% 50,000 3,000 - - 10,000 - - - 43,000 1,000 - - - - - - 44,000 28,000

【Financial condition】

(Millions of yen)

Total assets

Capital

Owners' equity

Equity ratio

InteNreusmt-bbeer aorfisnaglesdpeobstted (cumulative)

Debt-equity ratio

Interest-bearting debt/EBITDA multiple

Debt-equity ratio＝Interest-bearing debt / Owners' equity.

Interest-bearing debt / EBITDA multiple = interest-bearing debt / (operating income ＋ interest & dividend income ＋gain on equity-method investments ＋ depreciation expense

【Important financial indices】

＋ goodwill amortization expense)ROE

2014/12 full year

2015/12 full year

2016/12 full year

2017/12

1Q

2Q cumulative 3Q cumulativefull year

ROA

ROE＝Net income / Owners' equity.

ROA＝(Operating income + Non-operating income) / Total assets.

【Scope of consolidation】

33.2% 2.3%

5.6% 2.8%

6.4% 3.1%

2014/12 full year

2015/12 full year

2016/12 full year

2017/12

1Q

2Q cumulative 3Q cumulativefull year

6.8% 3.6%

1Q

1Q

2018/12 2019/12 2Q cumulative 3Q cumulative full year full-year forecast 1,451,584 - 92,451 - 348,131 - 24.0% - 857,117 920,000 2.5 - 12.7 - full year 7.9% 3.5% full year full-year forecast

2018/12

2Q cumulative 3Q cumulative

2018/12

2Q cumulative 3Q cumulative

2019/12

2019/12

full-year forecastConsolidated subsidiaries

Affiliated companies

48 8

46 9

42 10

42 10

35 10

34 10

35 13

35 13

30 15

27 16

27 19

【Cash flows】

(Millions of yen)

2014/12

Income before income taxes and minority interests

Depreciation

Gain/Loss on sales of fixed assets

Impairment loss

Number of sales posted (cumulative)

Increase/Decrease accounts payable, trade

Increase/Decrease in deposits

Increase/Decrease in inventories

Income taxes paid

Other

Cash flows from operating activities

2015/12

Proceeds from sale of marketable and investment securities

Payment for purchase of marketable and investment securities

Investments in silent partnerships

Proceeds from sale of silent partnerships

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

Payment for purchase of property and equipment

Receipts/Payment of contributions to partnerships

Other

Cash flows from investing activities

2016/12

Increase/Decrease in short-term borrowings

Increase/Decrease in commercial paper

Increase/Decrease in long-term debt

Increase/Decrease in bonds

Dividends paid

Other

Cash flows from financing activities

2017/12

132,625

full year

full year

full year

1Q

2Q cumulative 3Q cumulative

191,445

277,787

24,160

50,969

78,553

1,585

7,851

7,207

1,641

4,790

2,612

2,090

5,460

3,418

142,328

291,343

257,798

14,022

6,878

7,053

4,950

9,486

6,838

1,090 -

851

36,970

34,330

21,250

30,673

13,660

40,177

2,413

2,346

6,746

2,000

9,054

2,991

2,944

21,962

14,799

13,450

21,762

16,244

10,092 -

696

5,044

7,988

7,602

6,895

941

139

43,154

16,021

53,024

2,724

5,087

9,570

7,209

6,069

5,198

5,049

33,091

14,572

38,783

14,478

10,974

427

671

1,456

1,115

6,387

5,162

8,289

9,005

29

10 -

459

25,202

18,410

27,991

1,019

9,905

2,528

5,471

3,814

1,255

3,033

1,628

18,166

14,238

33,488

676

696

640

9,704

7,358

2,226

7,000

34

567

642

66

27

4

full year

67,501

14,196

42,692

10,647

12,717

64,508

4,447

1,553

3,229

1,280

6,068

3,441

35,818

15,039

15,000

64,550

77,998

126

926

200

828

3,808

5,892

2,180

2,469

9,238

956

2018/12

2019/12

2Q cumulative 3Q cumulativefull year

full-year forecast

12,109

29,984

11,094

34,619 -

6,249

9,272

4,715

3,467

1,967

27,718

25,208

15,000

39,773

524

7,631

1,084

9,638

8,088

3,334

5,000

222

546

272

41

24

2

23,273

15,038

11,625

40,798

22,071

63,577

1,104

5,936

6,935

2,431

40,101

16,448

19,748

18,000

10,881

15,000

34,438

767

2,495

1,381

4,569

8,186

2,112

1,350

76

105

35

【Segment information (1)】

(Millions of yen) Revenue from operations

Commercial Properties

Leasing of buildings,etc

Sales of real estate

Building management service, etc.

Dividends

Residence

Sales of condominiums

Sales of residential houses

Sales of others

House leasing

Fee from sales outsourcing services

Residential management service, etc.

Dividends

Other

Leisure business

Overseas business

Brokerage business

Renovation

Restaurants

Parking lot business

Other

Dividends

Operating income

Commercial Properties

Residence

Other

Eliminations or corporate

Operating margin

Commercial Properties

Residence

Other

2015/12

2016/12

(Millions of yen) Revenue from operations

(*1) (*2)

260,012

254,498

Commercial Properties

96,942

103,419

Leasing of buildings,etc

63,542

64,600

Sales of real estate

8,902

13,350

Building management service, etc.

24,311

25,151

Dividends

186

317

Residence

98,076

79,858

Sales of condominiums

77,909

40,557

Sales of residential houses

67

389

Sales of others

864

22,477

House leasing

4,083

3,133

Fee from sales outsourcing services

1,532

1,043

Residential management service, etc.

13,465

12,258

Dividends(*3)

153

Real estate solution services

47,789

52,668

Brokerage

3,450

3,464

Real estate purchase & resale

24,449

26,733

Management service, etc.

2,945

3,376

Parking lot business

16,943

19,094

Other

17,202

18,552

Leisure and Senior business

15,907

17,186

Other

1,295

1,365

Operating income

34,439

36,363

Commercial Properties

27,222

31,094

Residence

10,465

6,271

Real estate solution services

4,417

5,383

Other

1,392

146

Eliminations or corporate

6,273

6,239

Operating margin

13.2%

14.3%

(*1) Due to group reorganization, some segment will be changed from fiscal year ended December 31,2015. 1.Move the Senior business from the Residence segment to the Leisure & Senior business in Other segment. 2.Move the leasing management department at Tokyo Tatemono Real Estate Sales from the Residence segment to the Real estate solution services business in Other segment. 3.Move a part of the Dividends to the Brokerage business in the Other segment. 4.Integrate the Dividends and the Overseas business to the Other in the Other segment.

(*2) From the first quarter of FY2016, the Company's reportable segments for which it discloses financial information are Commercial Properties, Residence, and Real Estate Solution Services. （The real estate solution service business and parking lot business were taken out of the other businesses segment and included in the newly-established real estate solution services business segment. The former real estate solution services business was divided into following three business: brokerage, real estate purchase & resale, and leasing and management.) For purposes of comparison, segment information of FY2015 was revised.

(*3) From the first quarter of FY2016, dividends are included in "Residential management service, etc.".

(*4)Business reorganization was implemented on January 1, 2017. Leisure & Senior business, which was a segment consolidating the leisure business and senior housing business, now specializes in senior business, and the leisure business is now independently operated under a new

Leisure business segment. The figures are presented in accordance with the business reorganization.