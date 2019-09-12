Log in
Tokyu Fudosan : 2019 Integrated Report

09/12/2019 | 03:37am EDT

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation

Corporate Communication Department

www.tokyu-fudosan-hd.co.jp/english/

Eiichi Shibusawa

1918: Established the Den-en Toshi Company, the origin of the Group

This term Den-en Toshi (literally, Garden City) simply means a city fully incorporating nature, streets interspersed with gardens that combine the good points of farming villages and cities. Every time I saw Tokyo spreading with increasing momentum, I wanted to create something resembling

a Garden City in Japan and to make up even a little for the shortcomings of city life.

Eiichi Shibusawa, Seien Kaikoroku Gekan [Memoirs of Eiichi Shibusawa, Vol. II] (Seien kaikoroku kanko kai, 1927)

Challenge-oriented DNA

Having inherited Challenge-oriented DNA, the Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group is genetically programmed to try solving social issues through its business activities, and is focusing on lifestyle creation, proposing new approaches to Home Styles, Work Styles, and Play Styles.

Keita Goto

1953: Established TOKYU LAND CORPORATION, serving as its first chairman

We established TOKYU LAND CORPORATION as a separate company from TOKYU CORPORATION because, as part of TOKYU CORPORA- TION, the Garden City business and other real estate business was overshadowed by the railway business, and this tended to prevent free development. We wanted to turn this business into a separate company, freeing it from the constraints of a business incidental to the railway business, develop the business freely, branch out into other new areas, expand the business to equal leading real estate companies such as Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD., and become involved in national projects. Also, as shown in the postcards we handed out, we want to contribute to the development of the area around Shibuya by building high-rise buildings on a further four or five sites near Shibuya Station.

Excerpt from Chairman Goto's speech about the Shibuya District Development Plan at a meeting to announce the establishment of TOKYU LAND CORPORATION to Shibuya District officials in January 27, 1954

TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS 2019 INTEGRATED REPORT

01

At a Glance

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings First Business Period*1 FY2013

Operating proﬁt

¥61.4 billion

Urban Development

¥31.9 billion 50.2%

Innovation

Residential

Business

Urban

¥11.6 billion 18.2%

¥59.4 billion

Development

Tokyu Hands 8.1%

¥178.1 billion

Property Management

¥84.5 billion

24.3%

¥9.2 billion

14.4%

11.5%

Wellness

Operating revenue

Real Estate Agents

¥714.1billion

¥72.9billion

¥9.2 billion

14.4%

9.9%

Elimination

Wellness

Real Estate

¥(20.0) billion

Residential

¥1.9 billion

3.0%

Agents

¥141.8 billion

¥58.4 billion

Property

19.3%

Tokyu Hands

8.0%

Management

¥1.1 billion

1.7%

¥139.1 billion

18.9%

Innovation Business

¥(1.3) billion 2.0%

Elimination ¥(2.2) billion

Total assets

Assets under

Condominium units

Real estate agent

management

under management

transactions

¥1,789.8 billion

¥529.6 billion

641,591

19,435

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings 6th Business Period

Innovation

Business

¥41.6 billion

Tokyu Hands

4.5%

Urban

¥97.4 billion

Development

10.4%

¥256.4 billion

27.5%

Wellness

¥123.9 billion

Operating revenue

13.3%

¥901.9billion

Elimination

¥(31.6) billion

Residential

Real Estate

¥121.4 billion

Agents

¥118.9 billion

13.0%

12.7%

Property

Management

¥173.9 billion

18.6%

Total assets

Assets under

Condominium units

management

under management

¥2,405.2 billion

¥1,251.9 billion

831,684

FY2018

Operating proﬁt

¥80.2 billion

Urban Development

¥49.9 billion 57.1%

Residential

¥5.4 billion 6.1%

Property Management

¥8.6 billion 9.8%

Real Estate Agents

¥13.9 billion 15.9%

Wellness

¥7.9 billion 9.0%

Tokyu Hands

¥0.8 billion 0.9%

Innovation Business

¥0.9 billion 1.1%

Elimination ¥(7.1) billion

Real estate agent transactions

25,570

Facilities operated*2

Group employees*3

Ratio of

Midori wo Tsunagu Project

outside directors

Area of Forest Protected*4

142

17,594

0%

843ha

*1. In April 2014, we reviewed and consolidated the segment categories from the existing 8 segments to 7 segments and the fiscal 2013 figures are estimates restated to reflect the new segments.

*2. The number of facilities managed is the total number of urban style hotels, resorts facilities, golf courses, ski resorts, overseas facilities, senior housing, and fitness clubs operated by the Wellness segment and other facilities operated under contract.

*3. The number of Group employees does not include temporary employees.

*4. The cumulative value for the area of forest protected in Midori wo Tsunagu Project (since October 2011)

Facilities operated*2

Group employees*3

Ratio of

Midori wo Tsunagu Project

outside directors

Area of Forest Protected*4

175

21,976

30.8%

1,423ha

02

TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS 2019 INTEGRATED REPORT

03

On Publishing the 2019 Integrated Report

Contents

Five years have passed since Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation was founded and three years have passed since we published the first Integrated Report for the Group. The 2019 Integrated Report is our fourth report published, and we wanted to convey our desire "To Become a Corporate Group that Continues to Create Value" while also conveying that we are moving forward with our Medium-Term Management Plan, a turning point for our company. For this report, we worked to improve the content by thinking about how to convey this to our stakeholders in a way that is easy to understand. Specifically, we visualized our identity from key phrases - Unique Value Creation, Sustainable Growth, and Our Three Core Strengths - and created a story of our value creation that is unique to our company, creating and proposing lifestyles that go beyond the bounds of physical structures. We were also committed to systemizing financial and non-financial information and displaying this information in a simple way.

Our group has constantly worked to solve social issues while inheriting the founding spirit of Challenge-oriented DNA from our origin with the development of Den-en Chofu, an ideal community development idea suggested and carried out by Eiichi Shibusawa and others, and through this report, I hope that you will get a sense of our past, present, and future.

We are quite aware of the fact that we sincerely confront social issues,

Section 1

The Value Creation Story

Our Group has created unique value while constantly facing social issues head on. Learn about our past, present, and future through a message from our president, special articles, specific examples, and more.

Who We Want To Be.......................................................

06

Value Creation Process of

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings..............................................

08

Creating Value Alongside Social Issues....................

10

Our Three Core Strengths............................................

12

Unique Value Creation...................................................

14

Message from the President.......................................

16

Special Article:

Inheriting and Evolving Our Challenge-oriented DNA

The Challenges of the

Greater Shibuya Area Concept.................................

22

The Challenges of Lifestyle Creation......................

26

The Challenges of the

Renewable Energy Business....................................

28

Where we began confronting social issues (P.10)

and we participate in the UN Global Compact, supporting the 10 fundamental rules related to human rights, industry, the environment, and prevention of corruption. I'd like to report that we are also committed to contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a common set of goals for global corporations aimed at creating a sustainable society.

For the creation of this report, we referenced the framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogues for Collaborative Value Creation presented by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry. The Corporate Communication Department, which was started this fiscal year, was in charge of creating this report, closely working with each department while pulling together group-wide ways of thinking.

We will continue the dialogue we have with our stakeholders through these reports and many other tools and opportunities.

Yuji Okuma

President and Representative Director

August 2019

SHIBUYA SOLASTA, where the new head office located

Section 2

Value Creation Strategy

Predictions and progress for our Medium-Term Management Plan 2017-2020, defined so that we can become who we want to be, and information about our initiatives towards social issues through our business activities.

Value Creation Strategy................................................

29

SDGs and Materiality.....................................................

30

Medium-Term Management Plan

Based on Materialities..................................................

32

Business Overview

Urban Development Segment..................................

34

Residential Segment..................................................

36

Property Management Segment..............................

37

Real Estate Segment..................................................

38

Wellness Segment......................................................

39

Tokyu Hands Segment...............................................

40

Innovation Business Segment..................................

41

Joint development with startups in the Greater Shibuya Area (P.23)

Revitalization of an area by progressive urban development (P.35)

Covered in This Report: Our company and Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group

Dates Covered: April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 (including some information from April 2019 and later)

Released: August 2019

Please check the corporate website for more detailed information

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporate Site https://www.tokyu-fudosan-hd.co.jp/english/

Section 3

Sustainable Growth

An introduction to our financial capital strategy and ESG management - the foundation of our efforts to realize sustainable growth -, interspersed with specific policies and initiatives.

Sustainable Growth.......................................................

42

Financial Capital Strategy............................................

44

Financial Analysis..........................................................

46

ESG Management

Work-Style Reform.....................................................

48

Social Needs................................................................

49

Environment................................................................

50

Corporate Governance...............................................

51

Message from Outside Directors................................

56

Management Structure.................................................

58

Together with local employees working in other countries (P.41)

Reconstruction support together with local children (P.49)

Investor Relations Information

About Sustainability

https://www.tokyu-fudosan-hd.co.jp/english/ir/

https://tokyu-fudosan-hd-csr. disclosure. site/en

About Corporate Governance

Group Initiatives

https://www.tokyu-fudosan-hd.co.jp/english/about/governance/

https://www.tokyu-fudosan-hd.co.jp/english/efforts/

Note on Forward-Looking Statements The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on currently available information and certain assumptions determined as rational. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute assurance regarding actual results by the Company. Actual performance may significantly differ from these forecasts due to various factors in the future.

Section 4

Financial and Non-financial Data...............................

60

Data Section

Consolidated Financial Statements...........................

62

Independent Auditor's Report.....................................

97

Business Areas..............................................................

98

Holdings Structure........................................................

99

Corporate Overview and Stock Information...........

100

The thoughts and roles of our outside directors (P.56)

04

TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS 2019 INTEGRATED REPORT

05

The Value Creation Story

Who We Want To Be

The Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group proposes and creates lifestyles, going beyond the bounds of physical structures. Since our foundation, we have always been truly committed to solving social issues through our business activities and have consistently provided new value to our customers and society. Having inherited this Challenge-oriented DNA, we aim "To Become a Corporate Group that Continues to Create Value", in order to realize a sustainable society and growth.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group Ideal

To Become a Corporate Group that

Continues to Create Value

We go beyond the bounds of physical structures

to propose and create new lifestyles

Sustainability Vision

We will solve social issues through our business activities and work

with stakeholders to realize a sustainable society and growth.

Section 1 The Value Creation Story

Framework for Integrated Thinking of the Group with Challenge-oriented DNA

To Become a Corporate Group that Continues to Create Value

Create Value

Continues to Create

Become

a Corporate Group

P.14

P.42

P.12

Unique Value Creation

Sustainable Growth

Our Three

Core Strengths

Lifestyle Creation

Financial Capital Strategy

Diverse Assets

and Customers

We are committed to solving various social

We aim to build on our stable financial base

We conduct business in varied life settings

issues through the proposal of new Home

and increase shareholder value and corpo-

and come into contact with diverse assets

Styles, new Work Styles and new Play

rate value by growing our earning power

and around 10 million customers.

Styles.

while maintaining financial discipline.

Wide Range of

ESG Management

Highly Specialized

Business Areas

Personnel and Knowhow

Sustainability Policy

  • We will strive for environmental and economic harmony through our business activities.
  • We will endeavor to collaborate properly with stakeholders and maintain and strengthen relationships with them.
  • We will pursue sound and highly transparent management and actively disclose sustainability information.

We create value by providing diverse services to address social issues, ranging from real estate development to the management, agents and operation of real estate.

We are strengthening ESG initiatives from the viewpoints of work-style reform, social needs, environment, and corporate governance.

About 30,000* employees from Group companies work in a wide range of business ar- eas, sharing urban development and business knowhow built up over many years.

A Culture that Produces

Unique Businesses

Inheriting our founding spirit of Challenge- oriented DNA, we are involved in many pioneering and highly original businesses.

*Includes temporary employees

06

TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS 2019 INTEGRATED REPORT

07

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 07:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 918 B
EBIT 2020 82 322 M
Net income 2020 41 147 M
Debt 2020 1 166 B
Yield 2020 2,43%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
EV / Sales2021 1,70x
Capitalization 474 B
Chart TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 790,00  JPY
Last Close Price 659,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Okuma President & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Kanazashi Chairman
Hirofumi Nomoto Director
Toshihiko Kitagawa Director & Executive Officer
Hitoshi Uemura Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORP24.81%4 398
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.03%42 172
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.80%35 704
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-25.07%28 901
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.79%28 731
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD8.84%27 805
