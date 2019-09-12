Tokyu Fudosan : 2019 Integrated Report

Eiichi Shibusawa

1918: Established the Den-en Toshi Company, the origin of the Group

This term Den-en Toshi (literally, Garden City) simply means a city fully incorporating nature, streets interspersed with gardens that combine the good points of farming villages and cities. Every time I saw Tokyo spreading with increasing momentum, I wanted to create something resembling

a Garden City in Japan and to make up even a little for the shortcomings of city life.

Eiichi Shibusawa, Seien Kaikoroku Gekan [Memoirs of Eiichi Shibusawa, Vol. II] (Seien kaikoroku kanko kai, 1927)

Challenge-oriented DNA

Having inherited Challenge-oriented DNA, the Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group is genetically programmed to try solving social issues through its business activities, and is focusing on lifestyle creation, proposing new approaches to Home Styles, Work Styles, and Play Styles.

Keita Goto

1953: Established TOKYU LAND CORPORATION, serving as its first chairman

We established TOKYU LAND CORPORATION as a separate company from TOKYU CORPORATION because, as part of TOKYU CORPORA- TION, the Garden City business and other real estate business was overshadowed by the railway business, and this tended to prevent free development. We wanted to turn this business into a separate company, freeing it from the constraints of a business incidental to the railway business, develop the business freely, branch out into other new areas, expand the business to equal leading real estate companies such as Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD., and become involved in national projects. Also, as shown in the postcards we handed out, we want to contribute to the development of the area around Shibuya by building high-rise buildings on a further four or five sites near Shibuya Station.

Excerpt from Chairman Goto's speech about the Shibuya District Development Plan at a meeting to announce the establishment of TOKYU LAND CORPORATION to Shibuya District officials in January 27, 1954