Tokyu Fudosan : 2019 Integrated Report

1918: Established the Den-en Toshi Company, the origin of the Group
This term Den-en Toshi (literally, Garden City) simply means a city fully incorporating nature, streets interspersed with gardens that combine the good points of farming villages and cities. Every time I saw Tokyo spreading with increasing momentum, I wanted to create something resembling
a Garden City in Japan and to make up even a little for the shortcomings of city life.
Having inherited Challenge-oriented DNA, the Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group is genetically programmed to try solving social issues through its business activities, and is focusing on lifestyle creation, proposing new approaches to Home Styles, Work Styles, and Play Styles.
Keita Goto
1953: Established TOKYU LAND CORPORATION, serving as its first chairman
We established TOKYU LAND CORPORATION as a separate company from TOKYU CORPORATION because, as part of TOKYU CORPORA- TION, the Garden City business and other real estate business was overshadowed by the railway business, and this tended to prevent free development. We wanted to turn this business into a separate company, freeing it from the constraints of a business incidental to the railway business, develop the business freely, branch out into other new areas, expand the business to equal leading real estate companies such as Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD., and become involved in national projects. Also, as shown in the postcards we handed out, we want to contribute to the development of the area around Shibuya by building high-rise buildings on a further four or five sites near Shibuya Station.
Excerpt from Chairman Goto's speech about the Shibuya District Development Plan at a meeting to announce the establishment of TOKYU LAND CORPORATION to Shibuya District officials in January 27, 1954
At a Glance
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings First Business Period*1FY2013
Operating proﬁt
¥61.4 billion
Urban Development
¥31.9 billion 50.2%
Innovation
Residential
Business
Urban
¥11.6 billion 18.2%
¥59.4 billion
Development
Tokyu Hands 8.1%
¥178.1 billion
Property Management
¥84.5 billion
24.3%
¥9.2 billion
14.4%
11.5%
Wellness
Operating revenue
Real Estate Agents
¥714.1billion
¥72.9billion
¥9.2 billion
14.4%
9.9%
Elimination
Wellness
Real Estate
¥(20.0) billion
Residential
¥1.9 billion
3.0%
Agents
¥141.8 billion
¥58.4 billion
Property
19.3%
Tokyu Hands
8.0%
Management
¥1.1 billion
1.7%
¥139.1 billion
18.9%
Innovation Business
¥(1.3) billion 2.0%
Elimination ¥(2.2) billion
Total assets
Assets under
Condominium units
Real estate agent
management
under management
transactions
¥1,789.8 billion
¥529.6 billion
641,591
19,435
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings 6th Business Period
Innovation
Business
¥41.6 billion
Tokyu Hands
4.5%
Urban
¥97.4 billion
Development
10.4%
¥256.4 billion
27.5%
Wellness
¥123.9 billion
Operating revenue
13.3%
¥901.9billion
Elimination
¥(31.6) billion
Residential
Real Estate
¥121.4 billion
Agents
¥118.9 billion
13.0%
12.7%
Property
Management
¥173.9 billion
18.6%
Total assets
Assets under
Condominium units
management
under management
¥2,405.2 billion
¥1,251.9 billion
831,684
FY2018
Operating proﬁt
¥80.2 billion
Urban Development
¥49.9 billion 57.1%
Residential
¥5.4 billion 6.1%
Property Management
¥8.6 billion 9.8%
Real Estate Agents
¥13.9 billion 15.9%
Wellness
¥7.9 billion 9.0%
Tokyu Hands
¥0.8 billion 0.9%
Innovation Business
¥0.9 billion 1.1%
Elimination ¥(7.1) billion
Real estate agent transactions
25,570
Facilities operated*2
Group employees*3
Ratio of
Midori wo Tsunagu Project
outside directors
Area of Forest Protected*4
142
17,594
0%
843ha
*1. In April 2014, we reviewed and consolidated the segment categories from the existing 8 segments to 7 segments and the fiscal 2013 figures are estimates restated to reflect the new segments.
*2. The number of facilities managed is the total number of urban style hotels, resorts facilities, golf courses, ski resorts, overseas facilities, senior housing, and fitness clubs operated by the Wellness segment and other facilities operated under contract.
*3. The number of Group employees does not include temporary employees.
*4. The cumulative value for the area of forest protected in Midori wo Tsunagu Project (since October 2011)
Facilities operated*2
Group employees*3
Ratio of
Midori wo Tsunagu Project
outside directors
Area of Forest Protected*4
175
21,976
30.8%
1,423ha
The Value Creation Story
Who We Want To Be
The Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group proposes and creates lifestyles, going beyond the bounds of physical structures. Since our foundation, we have always been truly committed to solving social issues through our business activities and have consistently provided new value to our customers and society. Having inherited this Challenge-oriented DNA, we aim "To Become a Corporate Group that Continues to Create Value", in order to realize a sustainable society and growth.
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group Ideal
To Become a Corporate Group that
Continues to Create Value
We go beyond the bounds of physical structures
to propose and create new lifestyles
Sustainability Vision
We will solve social issues through our business activities and work
with stakeholders to realize a sustainable society and growth.
Section 1 The Value Creation Story
Framework for Integrated Thinking of the Group with Challenge-oriented DNA
To Become a Corporate Group that Continues to Create Value
Create Value
Continues to Create
Become
a Corporate Group
P.14
P.42
P.12
Unique Value Creation
Sustainable Growth
Our Three
Core Strengths
Lifestyle Creation
Financial Capital Strategy
Diverse Assets
and Customers
We are committed to solving various social
We aim to build on our stable financial base
We conduct business in varied life settings
issues through the proposal of new Home
and increase shareholder value and corpo-
and come into contact with diverse assets
Styles, new Work Styles and new Play
rate value by growing our earning power
and around 10 million customers.
Styles.
while maintaining financial discipline.
Wide Range of
ESG Management
Highly Specialized
Business Areas
Personnel and Knowhow
Sustainability Policy
We will strive for environmental and economic harmony through our business activities.
We will endeavor to collaborate properly with stakeholders and maintain and strengthen relationships with them.
We will pursue sound and highly transparent management and actively disclose sustainability information.
We create value by providing diverse services to address social issues, ranging from real estate development to the management, agents and operation of real estate.
We are strengthening ESG initiatives from the viewpoints of work-style reform, social needs, environment, and corporate governance.
About 30,000* employees from Group companies work in a wide range of business ar- eas, sharing urban development and business knowhow built up over many years.
A Culture that Produces
Unique Businesses
Inheriting our founding spirit of Challenge- oriented DNA, we are involved in many pioneering and highly original businesses.
*Includes temporary employees
07
