Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp    3289   JP3569200003

TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORP

(3289)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tokyu Fudosan : Financial Highlights FY2018 Ended March 31, 2019 Presentation Material (and Explanations)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 09:44pm EDT
I will first describe how we have revised our Medium-Term Management Plan and our policy for planned activities in consideration of the revision.

We have just completed the first two years of our four-year Medium-Term Management Plan and revised the numerical targets for the fiscal year 2020, which is the final year in the plan, taking into account the steady business environment, including the active office market, business results exceeding our initial plan, capital increase through the public offering implemented in October 2018, and other factors.

The key points in the revision can be broadly divided into two.

One is upward revisions of forecasts for the fiscal year 2020.
We have added 2 billion yen to the target operating profit to make it 95 billion yen and have added 8 billion yen to the target profit attributable to owners of parent to make it 50 billion yen. The target D/E ratio, which was originally set to be approximately 2.3 times, was set to 2.3 times or below.

The other point is that we have added ROE and EPS as new indicators of an increase in shareholder value.
We have set an ROE of above 8% and an EPS of 69.53 yen as the targets for the fiscal year 2020.

I will explain these in detail from the next page.

Disclaimer

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 01:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS COR
2018TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Highlights FY2018 Ended September 30, 2018 Presentatio..
PU
2018TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Summary FY2018 Second Quarter (First Six Months) Ended..
PU
2018TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORP : Half-year results
CO
2018CORRECTION ( : Indonesia-Tokyu Land:)
AQ
2018TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORP : 1st quarter results
CO
2018TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORP : Proxy Statments
CO
2018TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Highlights FY2017 Ended March 31, 2018 Presentation Ma..
PU
2018TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORP : Annual results
CO
2017TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Highlights FY2017 Ended September 30, 2017 Presentatio..
PU
2017TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Summary FY2017 Second Quarter (First Six Months) Ended..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 919 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 41 790 M
Debt 2020 1 197 B
Yield 2020 2,55%
P/E ratio 2020 10,69
P/E ratio 2021 9,63
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Capitalization 456 B
Chart TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 788  JPY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Okuma President & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Kanazashi Chairman
Hirofumi Nomoto Director
Toshihiko Kitagawa Director & Executive Officer
Hitoshi Uemura Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORP20.08%4 174
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.15%49 695
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.24%38 253
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.63%34 996
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.89%29 180
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.98%27 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About