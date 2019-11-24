Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation    3289   JP3569200003

TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3289)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tokyu Fudosan : Financial Highlights FY2019 Ended September 30, 2019 Presentation Material (and Explanations)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 10:58pm EST
First, I will explain the financial highlights. In the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, operating revenue and operating profit came to ¥412.5 billion and ¥31.7 billion, respectively. Profit decreased mainly due to a decline in revenue on sales of buildings for investors in the Urban Development segment, despite a rise in revenue mainly in the Residential, Property Management and Real Estate Agents segments. However, with the delivery of condominiums and sale of properties tends to be concentrated in the fourth quarter, steady progress was made against the full-year forecasts.

In terms of the budget for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, we project increases in both revenue and profit, with operating revenue, operating profit and profit rising to ¥930.0 yen, ¥82.0 billion and ¥39.0 billion, respectively. We have revised operating revenue upward by ¥10.0 billion from the initial forecast announced in May.

In addition, with respect to return to shareholders, based on our policy of continuing and maintaining stable dividends and a payout ratio at 25% or more, we plan to increase dividends for the seventh consecutive year, with the annual dividend per share rising to 16.0 yen.

The following are major topics for the current fiscal year.
Steady progress in being made in the Medium-Term Management Plan that was reviewed in consideration of recent strong marketing conditions.
Secondly, Shibuya Solasta and Shibuya Fukuras were completed sequentially and construction started in October under the Shibuya Sakuragaoka Block Redevelopment Plan.
Thirdly, regarding the renewable energy business, in which investment had been made under the current Medium-Term Management Plan, the investment balance exceeded 100 billion yen, reflecting steady progress.

Disclaimer

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 03:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS COR
11/24TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Highlights FY2019 Ended September 30, 2019 Presentatio..
PU
11/08TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Half-year results
CO
11/05TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
10/30TOKYU : starts realty management business in Vietnam
AQ
09/12TOKYU FUDOSAN : 2019 Integrated Report
PU
06/27TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORP : Proxy Statments
CO
05/26TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Highlights FY2018 Ended March 31, 2019 Presentation Ma..
PU
05/10TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORP : Annual results
CO
2018TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Highlights FY2018 Ended September 30, 2018 Presentatio..
PU
2018TOKYU FUDOSAN : Financial Summary FY2018 Second Quarter (First Six Months) Ended..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 930 B
EBIT 2020 82 452 M
Net income 2020 40 435 M
Debt 2020 1 192 B
Yield 2020 2,29%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
EV / Sales2021 1,72x
Capitalization 503 B
Technical analysis trends TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 802,00  JPY
Last Close Price 700,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Okuma President & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Kanazashi Chairman
Hirofumi Nomoto Director
Hitoshi Uemura Director & Executive Officer
Hironori Nishikawa Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION32.58%4 633
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.18%41 071
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.56%37 316
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.93%31 305
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.22%29 967
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.19.37%25 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group