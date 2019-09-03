Take Advantage of Big Savings During the Toll Brothers National Sales Event

Horsham, PA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, kicks off its National Sales Event on Saturday, September 7. The event runs through Sunday, September 29 in participating communities throughout the country.

Home buyers can take advantage of exceptional savings on Toll Brothers homes for a limited time during the National Sales Event. Toll Brothers’ award-winning in-house architectural design team has developed a wide selection of floor plan layouts and options so that buyers can truly make their new home their own. And with a wide selection of products and options being offered at a great value through long-standing partnerships with leading brands such as Kohler, Whirlpool, Armstrong, and DalTile, there is no better time to get more from every detail of a new Toll Brothers home.



Interested buyers should visit or contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more. Limited-time incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event. Buyers must make a deposit between September 7 and September 29, 2019 to take advantage of this opportunity.



For home buyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase at today’s low rates and find out the details about the limited-time special financing deals, representatives from TBI Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Toll Brothers, will be on hand in many communities to offer FREE mortgage guidance. TBI Mortgage has an excellent selection of mortgage programs with interest rates—including both fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages—that are a terrific value.



Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 22 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.



Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.



In 2019, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the fifth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com .



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



*From FORTUNE Magazine, February 1, 2019 ©2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license.

