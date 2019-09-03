Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Toll Brothers Inc    TOL

TOLL BROTHERS INC

(TOL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Take Advantage of Big Savings During the Toll Brothers National Sales Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 10:48am EDT

Horsham, PA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, kicks off its National Sales Event on Saturday, September 7. The event runs through Sunday, September 29 in participating communities throughout the country.

Home buyers can take advantage of exceptional savings on Toll Brothers homes for a limited time during the National Sales Event. Toll Brothers’ award-winning in-house architectural design team has developed a wide selection of floor plan layouts and options so that buyers can truly make their new home their own. And with a wide selection of products and options being offered at a great value through long-standing partnerships with leading brands such as Kohler, Whirlpool, Armstrong, and DalTile, there is no better time to get more from every detail of a new Toll Brothers home.

Interested buyers should visit or contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more. Limited-time incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event. Buyers must make a deposit between September 7 and September 29, 2019 to take advantage of this opportunity.

For home buyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase at today’s low rates and find out the details about the limited-time special financing deals, representatives from TBI Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Toll Brothers, will be on hand in many communities to offer FREE mortgage guidance. TBI Mortgage has an excellent selection of mortgage programs with interest rates—including both fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages—that are a terrific value.

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 22 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries.  Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

In 2019, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the fifth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

*From FORTUNE Magazine, February 1, 2019 ©2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license.

Kira Sterling
Toll Brothers 
(215) 938-8220
ksterling@tollbrothers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOLL BROTHERS INC
10:48aTake Advantage of Big Savings During the Toll Brothers National Sales Event
GL
08/21Consumer Companies Rise as Target, Lowe's Rally -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/20TOLL BROTHERS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/20TOLL BROTHERS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/20Toll Brothers Reports FY 2019 3rd Quarter Results
GL
08/18TOLL BROTHERS : to Begin Building in Berthoud Golf Community This Fall
AQ
08/14TOLL BROTHERS : at Flatiron Meadows Releases 20 New Home Sites in Its Vistas Hom..
AQ
08/10TOLL BROTHERS : Opens New, Fully-Decorated Model Home in The Hills at Parker
AQ
08/07Toll Brothers' Website to Broadcast its August 21, 2019 Third Quarter 2019 Ea..
GL
07/30D.R. Horton expects lower incentive spending to boost margins
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 014 M
EBIT 2019 686 M
Net income 2019 580 M
Debt 2019 2 486 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 9,16x
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
EV / Sales2019 1,10x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 5 207 M
Chart TOLL BROTHERS INC
Duration : Period :
Toll Brothers Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOLL BROTHERS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,47  $
Last Close Price 36,19  $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas C. Yearley Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Executive VP
Richard T. Hartman President & Chief Operating Officer
Martin P. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Critikos Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert I. Toll Honorary Chairman Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOLL BROTHERS INC9.90%5 207
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-2.83%20 807
D.R. HORTON42.73%18 295
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD18.21%12 125
PULTEGROUP30.05%9 269
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS36.65%7 758
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group