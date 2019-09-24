Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend

Log in
HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (www.tollbrothers.com), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid on October 25, 2019 to shareholders of record on the close of business on October 11, 2019.

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 23 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries.  Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

In 2019, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the fifth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com

Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website (investors.tollbrothers.com).

CONTACT: Frederick N. Cooper (215) 938-8312
fcooper@tollbrothers.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 020 M
EBIT 2019 686 M
Net income 2019 580 M
Debt 2019 2 501 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 9,93x
P/E ratio 2020 9,61x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 5 509 M
Chart TOLL BROTHERS INC
Duration : Period :
Toll Brothers Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOLL BROTHERS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 39,36  $
Last Close Price 39,23  $
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas C. Yearley Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Executive VP
Robert I. Toll Honorary Chairman Emeritus
Richard T. Hartman President & Chief Operating Officer
Martin P. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Critikos Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOLL BROTHERS INC19.13%5 509
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD4.38%22 101
D.R. HORTON50.61%19 305
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD32.73%13 365
PULTEGROUP37.21%9 779
PERSIMMON9.59%8 322
