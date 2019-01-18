Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announce Joint Venture to Develop 421 Unit Rental Community in Westchester NY's Platinum Mile

Horsham, PA, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) ( www.TollBrothers.com ), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living® rental subsidiary, and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, have announced the formation of a new joint venture to develop Carraway, a 421-unit luxury apartment community in Harrison, New York. The joint venture partnership has secured a $102 million construction loan facility evenly split among Wells Fargo, National Association, serving as administrative agent, and Capital One. The total project cost is approximately $157 million. The debt and equity financing were arranged by Toll Brothers’ in-house Finance Department.



Toll Brothers Apartment Living will manage the development, marketing, leasing and property management of Carraway.



Carraway is located on a 10.3-acre parcel within a mixed-use community along Westchester’s “Platinum Mile”, home to MasterCard’s world headquarters, PepsiCo, Atlas Air, Morgan Stanley and other major firms. The site is directly adjacent to the Westchester Lifetime Fitness Health Club, and the future site of Wegmans’ Harrison, NY store. The site offers excellent transportation options. It is located within 10 minutes of three Metro-North rail stations, and provides easy highway access to I-287 and I-684. Redevelopment initiatives along the Platinum Mile have transformed Harrison’s mixed-use district, spurring the development of new residential, retail, office, and entertainment projects.



Carraway is slated to have ground floor retail and an in-building parking garage. Amenities will include a club room, fitness center, kid’s playroom, pet spa, bike lounge, craft room, co-working lounge and pool. Leasing and first move-ins are projected for late 2019.



“We are excited to be a part of the redevelopment activity occurring in Westchester County,” said Charles Elliott, President, Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Carraway will raise the caliber of luxury residential offerings in the region and complement the other mixed-use development in the vicinity, creating a new vibrant destination for the area.”



Fred Cooper, Toll Brothers’ Senior Vice President for Finance, International Development and Investor Relations, stated: “We are pleased with the strong team of debt and equity providers that have come together to develop Carraway. This is our first joint venture with JP Morgan Asset Management and represents another dimension to our multi-faceted relationship with JP Morgan. Wells Fargo and Capital One are banks with whom we have had long relationships financing urban and suburban rental and student housing projects, as well as high-rise for-sale condo projects and our corporate credit facilities.”



