Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Toll Brothers Inc    TOL

TOLL BROTHERS INC

(TOL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toll Brothers Breaks Ground on Sterling Grove, a 780-Acre Master-Planned Community in Northwest Phoenix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 03:08pm EST

Horsham, PA, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Homebuilder ® (NYSE:TOL), has begun construction on Sterling Grove, a 780-acre master-planned community one-half mile west of the 303 freeway between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue in the growing Northwest Valley area of Phoenix.

The staff-gated, luxury resort community will encompass 2,200 homes and include both age-restricted and family neighborhoods, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus designed private golf course, and a 35,000 square foot modern ranch-inspired club house with restaurants, spa, fitness, tennis, pools, and pickle ball.

Incorporating design and architecture from some of Arizona’s most iconic neighborhoods, the community will include trails, parks, fishing lakes, community gardens, pet friendly parks, and many new and innovative community amenities.

“Sterling Grove will be distinguished by a Town Square, community gardens, groves, canals, lakes, and spillways inspired by the agricultural history of the land,” said Toll Brothers Arizona Division President Bob Flaherty. “A multi-use connective trail system will surround the community linking neighborhoods to neighborhoods, in addition to four cornerstone parks and themed pocket parks throughout the community. Our vision is to create an innovative place to live and play, honoring the legacy of the land.”

According to the latest Census, Surprise is the second fastest expanding municipality in the greater Phoenix area. Home to Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers Spring Training, local infrastructure includes shopping, restaurants, hospitals, offices and the state’s biggest auto plex.

Single-Family Homes

Toll Brothers has designed eight new product lines; homes will range from approximately 1,400 to 4,000 square feet. Prices are expected to start from the low $300,000s to the $1,000,000s.

Toll Brothers home buyers are encouraged to create their dream home reflecting their personal tastes and desires with hundreds of individualizing options and selections at the on-site Toll Brothers Design Studio.

“Our new home designs will appeal to a wide variety of home buyers, from families with children, to empty nesters and active retirees,” Toll Brothers Division Senior Vice President Kevin Rosinski, said.

“With our strong economy in this metro area, rising employment opportunity in the Northwest Valley, and great weather, Sterling Grove is a perfect location for those homeowners looking to relocate or purchase a vacation home,” Rosinski added.

The model home complex, including 14 on-site model homes, is expected to open January 2020 with the 18-hole golf course and first phase of the club house opening in January 2021.

Please visit SterlingGrove.com for more information.

###

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 22 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).

For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

*From FORTUNE Magazine, February 1, 2019. ©2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE and The World’s Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license.

0_medium_TollBros.jpg
 


Kira Sterling
Toll Brothers 
215-938-8220
ksterling@tollbrothers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOLL BROTHERS INC
03:08pToll Brothers Breaks Ground on Sterling Grove, a 780-Acre Master-Planned Comm..
GL
03/06TOLL BROTHERS : Colorado Offers Special Incentives for Move-in Ready Homes March..
AQ
03/04TOLL BROTHERS : KTGY Principal Bill Ramsey Named to Professional Builder's 2019 ..
AQ
02/28Toll Brothers' March 4, 2019 Presentation at Raymond James' 40th Annual Insti..
GL
02/27TOLL BROTHERS : New, Coveted Golf Course Estate Homes Offered by Toll Brothers
BU
02/27TOLL BROTHERS : at Flatiron Meadows Releases New Home Sites in Its Vista Home Co..
AQ
02/26TOLL BROTHERS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/26TOLL BROTHERS : Reports FY 2019 1st Quarter Results
AQ
02/15TOLL BROTHERS : Event Gives Home Buyers Savings Where They Want Most
AQ
02/14Toll Brothers' Website to Broadcast its February 27, 2019 First Quarter 2019..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 101 M
EBIT 2019 865 M
Net income 2019 645 M
Debt 2019 2 271 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 7,83
P/E ratio 2020 7,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 5 078 M
Chart TOLL BROTHERS INC
Duration : Period :
Toll Brothers Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOLL BROTHERS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas C. Yearley Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Executive VP
Richard T. Hartman President & Chief Operating Officer
Martin P. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Critikos Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert I. Toll Honorary Chairman Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOLL BROTHERS INC5.74%5 078
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD1.05%20 682
D.R. HORTON12.95%14 620
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD6.38%10 393
PERSIMMON26.06%10 179
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS32.28%8 180
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.