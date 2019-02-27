Toll Brothers : New, Coveted Golf Course Estate Homes Offered by Toll Brothers

Gated community in Rolling Hills Estates offers 11,000-square-foot lots, stunning L.A. views

It is rare in Southern California to open a new golf club estate community, especially one with stunning views of the Los Angeles basin that is in one of the most highly-desired locations.

This year marks that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder®, is pleased to announce its Rolling Hills Country Club series of open-concept home designs within new gated community on the prestigious Palos Verdes peninsula.

Toll Brothers is offering its award-winning luxury homes ranging from 4,500 to 4,900 square feet with luxury outdoor living spaces, courtyard-style driveways, and the option of single-story living. These hillside homes, situated on 11,000-square-foot estate lots, will have stunning views of these brand-new fairways and of downtown Los Angeles.

March 2 is the model grand opening; interested buyers can tour these by scheduling a private tour. See details below. Home prices begin around $3 million.

“Toll Brothers at Rolling Hills Country Club offers coveted country club living, the Toll Brothers quality craftmanship, and the largest range of options to personalize your new home,” said Pete Hemphill, Toll Brothers Division Vice President. “We’re offering world-class homes in a gated community that is nestled within a golf course designed by David Mclay Kidd.”

The new community is close to shopping, entertainment, and recreation with easy access to freeways and employment centers and just 18 miles from Los Angeles International Airport. Toll Brothers at Rolling Hills Country Club also is located near top-rated public and private schools.

Designs range from one-story to two-story, 4-6 bedrooms, 3.5-6.5 bathrooms and 2- or 3-car garages. For more information or to schedule a private tour, visit Toll Brothers Rolling Hills Golf Club website at www.TollBrothersRHCC.com or call 310-997-9199.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* The Company is named one of America’s Most Trusted® Home Builders by Lifestory Research†. Toll Brothers was also recently honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company now sponsors the Toll Brothers - Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world. Toll Brothers builds luxury single-family detached and attached home communities; master planned luxury residential, resort-style golf communities; and urban mid- and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, home security, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, and house component assembly and manufacturing operations. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties through Toll Commercial and its affiliate, Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and purchases distressed loan and real estate asset portfolios through its wholly owned subsidiary, Gibraltar Capital and Asset Management. The Company acquires and develops commercial and apartment properties through Toll Commercial and Toll Apartment Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban mid- and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

*From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc. †Toll Brothers received the highest numerical score in the United States in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2015 America’s Most Trusted® Home Builder study. Study based on 43,200 new home shoppers in 27 markets. Proprietary study results are based on experiences and perceptions of consumers surveyed between January and December 2014.

