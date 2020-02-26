Toll Brothers says 11 home sales in California impacted by coronavirus

"We believe 11 closings in California have been pushed out, we hope to the second quarter, due to the virus," Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley said on a post-earnings call.

The company had home building deliveries of 1,611 in the first quarter ended Jan 31.

Toll has been under pressure from President Donald Trump's trade war, which has kept affluent Chinese from buying homes in California.

The company's homes in the state can cost more than $2 million.

