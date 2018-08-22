What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 22, 2018).

U.S. stocks are on the verge of surpassing their longest-running rally, ratifying a market rebound that began in the ashes of the financial crisis.

The S&P 500 rose Tuesday, closing 0.3% below its January record. The Dow edged up 63.60 points to 25822.29.

Toll Brothers posted a 30% rise in profit, fresh evidence that affluent Americans continue to show confidence in the economy.

JPMorgan is boosting its digital investing service with free trades for customers, a move that shook the world of online brokerages.

American Airlines is cutting some unprofitable international flights, as U.S. carriers adjust plans to reflect higher fuel prices.

Fed officials are debating what the future mix of Treasurys in the central bank's portfolio should be.

Chinese banks are taking on new risks as they try to lure savers, turning a previously obscure line of business into a $1 trillion industry.

Uber named its first finance chief in over three years, as next year's planned stock offering looms.

Retailers extended a run of good news, with Kohl's and the parent of T.J. Maxx reporting strong results.

PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division has accused a new competitor called Peatos of trademark violations.

Slack raised a new round of financing that values the firm at over $7.1 billion.