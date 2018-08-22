Log in
TOLL BROTHERS INC (TOL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/21 10:04:15 pm
39.52 USD   +13.79%
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/21Toll Brothers, Medtronic gain, while Coty, Nordson fall
AQ
08/21Toll Brothers Profit Jumps as Deliveries Rise -- 2nd Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/22/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 22, 2018).

U.S. stocks are on the verge of surpassing their longest-running rally, ratifying a market rebound that began in the ashes of the financial crisis.

The S&P 500 rose Tuesday, closing 0.3% below its January record. The Dow edged up 63.60 points to 25822.29.

Toll Brothers posted a 30% rise in profit, fresh evidence that affluent Americans continue to show confidence in the economy.

JPMorgan is boosting its digital investing service with free trades for customers, a move that shook the world of online brokerages.

American Airlines is cutting some unprofitable international flights, as U.S. carriers adjust plans to reflect higher fuel prices.

Fed officials are debating what the future mix of Treasurys in the central bank's portfolio should be.

Chinese banks are taking on new risks as they try to lure savers, turning a previously obscure line of business into a $1 trillion industry.

Uber named its first finance chief in over three years, as next year's planned stock offering looms.

Retailers extended a run of good news, with Kohl's and the parent of T.J. Maxx reporting strong results.

PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division has accused a new competitor called Peatos of trademark violations.

Slack raised a new round of financing that values the firm at over $7.1 billion.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 018 M
EBIT 2018 938 M
Net income 2018 698 M
Debt 2018 2 515 M
Yield 2018 1,00%
P/E ratio 2018 8,75
P/E ratio 2019 7,79
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 6 002 M
Chart TOLL BROTHERS INC
Duration : Period :
Toll Brothers Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOLL BROTHERS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 48,1 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas C. Yearley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard T. Hartman President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert I. Toll Executive Chairman
Martin P. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Critikos Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOLL BROTHERS INC-17.70%6 002
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-21.17%20 976
D.R. HORTON-12.30%16 734
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-11.64%11 456
PERSIMMON-10.88%9 892
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-20.32%8 261
