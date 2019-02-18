Target company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE; Bidder: Fosun International Limited Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Target company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE; Bidder: Fosun International Limited NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. Publication of the decision to launch a takeover offer pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 sent. 1 and para. 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1, 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) Bidder: Fosun International Limited Room 808, ICBC Tower 3 Garden Road, Central Hong Kong People's Republic of China registered with the Hong Kong Companies Registry (CR) under the no. 942079 Target company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE Garstedter Weg 14 22453 Hamburg Germany registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRB 146032 ISIN DE000A0STST2 / WKN A0STST / Ticker symbol TTI Information on the Bidder: Today, Fosun International Limited with registered office in Hong Kong, People's Republic of China (the 'Bidder'), decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) to the shareholders of TOM TAILOR Holding SE with its registered office in Hamburg, Germany, to acquire all no-par value registered shares (nennwertlose Namensaktien) of TOM TAILOR Holding SE with a proportionate amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share (each a 'TOM TAILOR Share' and together the 'TOM TAILOR Shares') not directly held by the Bidder (the 'Takeover Offer'). The Takeover Offer will be made in the form of a cash offer (Barangebot) against payment of a cash consideration per TOM TAILOR Share in the amount of the higher of EUR 2.26 and the weighted average domestic stock market price of the TOM TAILOR Shares during the last three months prior to this publication pursuant to Section 31 para. 1 and para. 7 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz (WpÜG)) in conjunction with Section 5 para. 1 and para. 3 of the WpÜG Offer Ordinance (WpÜG-Angebotsverordnung), as determined by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - 'BaFin'). In addition, the Takeover Offer will be made on and subject to the terms and conditions to be set out in the offer document for the Takeover Offer. The offer document for the Takeover Offer (in German together with a non- binding English translation) and further information with respect to the Takeover Offer will be published on the internet at http:// www.fosuninternational-angebot.de after approval of the offer document by BaFin. Additionally, the publication of the offer document will be announced in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger). The Bidder reserves the right to instruct the settlement agent engaged for the technical settlement of the Takeover Offer to transfer a number of up to 29.99% of the outstanding TOM TAILOR Shares, for which the Takeover Offer has been accepted, from the settlement agent directly to a subsidiary (Tochterunternehmen) of the Bidder, which agrees to jointly participate in the settlement of the Takeover Offer. Important notice: This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell TOM TAILOR Shares. The definite terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as further provisions concerning the Takeover Offer, will be published in the offer document only after BaFin has granted permission to publish the offer document. Investors and holders of TOM TAILOR Shares are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other relevant documents regarding the Takeover Offer when they become available, since they will contain important information. As far as legally permissible, the Bidder reserves the right to deviate in the final terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer from the basic data described herein. Hong Kong, 19 February 2019 Fosun International Limited End of WpÜG announcement End of WpÜG announcement The 19.02.2019 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) und Hamburg; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Hannover, München, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart und Tradegate Exchange;