TOM TAILOR : Clarification on EU Commission's press release regarding Fosun's acquisition of control over TOM TAILOR / TOM TAILOR is in discussions on a capital measure

01/30/2019 | 03:40am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Clarification on EU Commission's press release regarding Fosun's acquisition of control over TOM TAILOR / TOM TAILOR is in discussions on a capital measure

30-Jan-2019 / 09:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 30 January 2019 - Yesterday, the EU Commission issued a press release that it has approved the acquisition of control over TOM TAILOR Holding SE by Fosun International Ltd. ("Fosun") under the EU Merger Regulation. The Company hereby clarifies that this clearance relates to Fosun's existing de facto majority at the annual general meeting due to decreasing attendance rates at the Company's annual general meetings in the years 2017 and 2018.


Furthermore, the Company announces that it is in discussions on the implementation of a capital measure.
 

Media contact
Harriet Weiler
Head of Corporate Communications
TOM TAILOR GROUP
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-168
E-Mail: harriet.weiler@tom-tailor.com

Investor contact
Viona Brandt
Head of Investor Relations
TOM TAILOR GROUP
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-449
E-Mail: viona.brandt@tom-tailor.com

30-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 589 56 0
Fax: +49 (0) 40 589 56 398
E-mail: info@tom-tailor.com
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0STST2
WKN: A0STST
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

770879  30-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770879&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 843 M
EBIT 2018 -89,0 M
Net income 2018 -85,3 M
Debt 2018 142 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,04
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 92,9 M
Chart TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
TOM TAILOR Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,33 €
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heiko Schäfer Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Tochtermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liam Devoy Chief Operating Officer
Thomas F. Dressendörfer Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Karpenstein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG9.73%106
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL7.47%84 198
KERING1.65%60 416
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-6.51%48 688
ROSS STORES10.02%33 924
GAP-1.05%9 830
