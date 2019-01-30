TOM TAILOR : Clarification on EU Commission's press release regarding Fosun's acquisition of control over TOM TAILOR / TOM TAILOR is in discussions on a capital measure

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Clarification on EU Commission's press release regarding Fosun's acquisition of control over TOM TAILOR / TOM TAILOR is in discussions on a capital measure



30-Jan-2019 / 09:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 30 January 2019 - Yesterday, the EU Commission issued a press release that it has approved the acquisition of control over TOM TAILOR Holding SE by Fosun International Ltd. ("Fosun") under the EU Merger Regulation. The Company hereby clarifies that this clearance relates to Fosun's existing de facto majority at the annual general meeting due to decreasing attendance rates at the Company's annual general meetings in the years 2017 and 2018.

Furthermore, the Company announces that it is in discussions on the implementation of a capital measure.

Media contact

Harriet Weiler

Head of Corporate Communications

TOM TAILOR GROUP

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-168

E-Mail: harriet.weiler@tom-tailor.com



Investor contact

Viona Brandt

Head of Investor Relations

TOM TAILOR GROUP

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-449

E-Mail: viona.brandt@tom-tailor.com

30-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

