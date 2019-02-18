Log in
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Fosun increases its shareholding to 35.35% by way of a cash capital increase, takeover offer by Fosun expected

0
02/18/2019 | 05:50pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Fosun increases its shareholding to 35.35% by way of a cash capital increase, takeover offer by Fosun expected

18-Feb-2019 / 23:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 18 February 2019: Today, the Management Board of TOM TAILOR Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0STST2), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, decided to implement a capital increase of 10% against cash contribution with partial utilization of the approved capital.

The issuance of 3,849,526 individual registered shares with exclusion of subscription rights for existing shareholders will take place in the form of a private placement. The new shares will be exclusively issued at a price per share of 2.26 euros to Fosun International Ltd ("Fosun") and will be eligible for profit participation as of January 1, 2018. As a result, the issue proceeds will amount to approx. 8.6 million euros and thus the capital stock of the company will increase from 38,495,269.00 euros to 42,344,795.00 euros. The capital increase is expected to be completed by February 22, 2019.

The company has applied for the prospectus-free introduction of the new shares and their admission for trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with simultaneous introduction into the Prime Standard as well as for trading on the regulated market of the Hamburg Stock Exchange. The inclusion of these new shares in the existing listing is scheduled for February 26, 2019.

The proceeds from the capital increase are to be used to strengthen the equity situation, to improve the financing situation as well as for the ongoing restructuring measures at the BONITA subsidiary.

Due to the exclusive allocation of the shares created by the cash capital increase, the shareholding of Fosun in TOM TAILOR Holding SE will increase to over 30%. Upon implementation of the capital increase Fosun will principally be obliged pursuant to Section 35 of the German Securities Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) to publish and implement a takeover offer to all shareholders. However, based on the current information the Board of Management assumes that Fosun will make an exempting voluntary takeover offer. The company has no information so far on the possible conditions of such an offer.

Media contact
Harriet Weiler
Head of Corporate Communications
TOM TAILOR Group
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-168
E-Mail: harriet.weiler@tom-tailor.com

Investor contact
Viona Brandt
Head of Investor Relations
TOM TAILOR Group
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-449
E-Mail: viona.brandt@tom-tailor.com

18-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 589 56 0
Fax: +49 (0) 40 589 56 398
E-mail: info@tom-tailor.com
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0STST2
WKN: A0STST
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

777177  18-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=777177&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 843 M
EBIT 2018 -89,0 M
Net income 2018 -85,3 M
Debt 2018 142 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 84,5 M
Chart TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
TOM TAILOR Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,33 €
Spread / Average Target 97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heiko Schäfer Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Tochtermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liam Devoy Chief Operating Officer
Thomas F. Dressendörfer Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Karpenstein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG-0.18%95
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL14.50%90 075
KERING15.04%67 531
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-6.43%46 775
ROSS STORES12.99%34 839
BURBERRY GROUP12.53%10 359
