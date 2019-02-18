DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Fosun increases its shareholding to 35.35% by way of a cash capital increase, takeover offer by Fosun expected



18-Feb-2019 / 23:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





: Today, the Management Board of TOM TAILOR Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0STST2), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, decided to implement a capital increase of 10% against cash contribution with partial utilization of the approved capital.

The issuance of 3,849,526 individual registered shares with exclusion of subscription rights for existing shareholders will take place in the form of a private placement. The new shares will be exclusively issued at a price per share of 2.26 euros to Fosun International Ltd ("Fosun") and will be eligible for profit participation as of January 1, 2018. As a result, the issue proceeds will amount to approx. 8.6 million euros and thus the capital stock of the company will increase from 38,495,269.00 euros to 42,344,795.00 euros. The capital increase is expected to be completed by February 22, 2019.

The company has applied for the prospectus-free introduction of the new shares and their admission for trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with simultaneous introduction into the Prime Standard as well as for trading on the regulated market of the Hamburg Stock Exchange. The inclusion of these new shares in the existing listing is scheduled for February 26, 2019.

The proceeds from the capital increase are to be used to strengthen the equity situation, to improve the financing situation as well as for the ongoing restructuring measures at the BONITA subsidiary.

Due to the exclusive allocation of the shares created by the cash capital increase, the shareholding of Fosun in TOM TAILOR Holding SE will increase to over 30%. Upon implementation of the capital increase Fosun will principally be obliged pursuant to Section 35 of the German Securities Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) to publish and implement a takeover offer to all shareholders. However, based on the current information the Board of Management assumes that Fosun will make an exempting voluntary takeover offer. The company has no information so far on the possible conditions of such an offer.



