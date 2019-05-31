|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Banking Syndicate
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: No approval from consortium banks for sale of BONITA
31-May-2019 / 18:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: No approval from consortium banks for sale of BONITA
Hamburg, 31 May 2019. The consortium banks today informed TOM TAILOR Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0STST2, "the Company") that a sufficient majority for approval to complete the sale of BONITA does not exist. The Company had signed a contract for the sale of its BONITA subsidiary to Dutch company Victory & Dreams International Holding B.V. on 20 March 2019. The Mangement Board will continue its efforts to obtain the approval of the banks; however, it is currently working on the assumption that such approval is unlikely. The Management Board is therefore now reviewing all strategic alternatives for BONITA.
Meanwhile, the currently stalling negotiations with the consortium banks regarding the adjustment of the consortium's loan contract, as well as with majority shareholder Fosun about its financial contribution, are continuing.
