TOM TAILOR Holding SE: No approval from consortium banks for sale of BONITA

31-May-2019 / 18:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Hamburg, 31 May 2019. The consortium banks today informed TOM TAILOR Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0STST2, "the Company") that a sufficient majority for approval to complete the sale of BONITA does not exist. The Company had signed a contract for the sale of its BONITA subsidiary to Dutch company Victory & Dreams International Holding B.V. on 20 March 2019. The Mangement Board will continue its efforts to obtain the approval of the banks; however, it is currently working on the assumption that such approval is unlikely. The Management Board is therefore now reviewing all strategic alternatives for BONITA.

Meanwhile, the currently stalling negotiations with the consortium banks regarding the adjustment of the consortium's loan contract, as well as with majority shareholder Fosun about its financial contribution, are continuing.



