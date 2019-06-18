Log in
TOM TAILOR Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/18/2019 | 04:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.06.2019 / 10:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Dressendörfer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TOM TAILOR Holding SE

b) LEI
5299004YO9QL2H4X2329 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0STST2

b) Nature of the transaction
Tender due to acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.31 EUR 80850.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.31 EUR 80850.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

51897  18.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
About