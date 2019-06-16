Log in
TOM TAILOR Holding AG

TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG

(TTI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Principle agreement on bridge financing

0
06/16/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Financing
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Principle agreement on bridge financing

16-Jun-2019 / 18:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Principle agreement on bridge financing


Hamburg, 16 June 2019. In the discussions between TOM TAILOR Holding SE ("the Company") and the consortium banks as wells as the majority shareholder Fosun, a first agreement for a bridge financing until the middle of August has been reached, consisting of the following key points:

- Fosun will provide a loan to the Company on short notice of EUR 18.5 million.

- The consortium banks will suspend the regular EUR 7.5 million consortium loan repayment due on 30 June 2019 until the middle of August.

- The consortium banks will grant the Company a new letters of credit facility of
EUR 30 million for the purchase of goods.

The ultimate provision of the credit facilities is subject to the agreement on the final terms, entering into binding documentation and the consent of the respective bodies.

During the term of the bridge financing the Independent Business Review (IBR) shall be finalized and an agreement on the final financing structure and the contributions of the respective parties shall be found.


Investor contact
Viona Brandt
Head of Investor Relations
TOM TAILOR Group
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-449
E-mail: viona.brandt@tom-tailor.com

Media contact
Harriet Weiler
Head of Corporate Communications
TOM TAILOR Group
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-168
E-mail: harriet.weiler@tom-tailor.com

16-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 589 56 0
Fax: +49 (0) 40 589 56 398
E-mail: info@tom-tailor.com
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0STST2
WKN: A0STST
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 825249

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

825249  16-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=825249&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 844 M
EBIT 2018 -94,0 M
Net income 2018 -79,8 M
Debt 2018 155 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 95,8 M
