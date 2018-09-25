Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TOM TAILOR Holding AG    TTI   DE000A0STST2

TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG (TTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 08:45pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.09.2018 / 20:38
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Reade Griffith,
Date of birth: 20 Apr 1965

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Sep 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0 % 5.02 % 5.02 % 38495269
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
% %
Total %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap n/a n/a Cash 1933085 5.02 %
      Total 1933085 5.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Reade Griffith % % %
Polygon Global Partners LLP % 5.02 % 5.02 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


25.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

727233  25.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=727233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG
09:40pTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
08:45pTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
08:30pTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
10:34aTOM TAILOR : presents collection with Toni Garrn (news with additional features)
PU
10:25aTOM TAILOR : presents collection with Toni Garrn
EQ
09/21TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
09/20TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Adjustment of sales and earnings developments for fiscal..
EQ
08/29TOM TAILOR GOES FOR GROWTH : Newly created position of Vice President Global Who..
PU
08/29TOM TAILOR GOES FOR GROWTH : Newly created position of Vice President Global Who..
EQ
08/08TOM TAILOR : brands are growing faster than the market
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG ORD 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG ORD 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 858 M
EBIT 2018 34,5 M
Net income 2018 15,6 M
Debt 2018 103 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,37
P/E ratio 2019 5,93
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 156 M
Chart TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
TOM TAILOR Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,24 €
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heiko Schäfer Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Tochtermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liam Devoy Chief Operating Officer
Thomas F. Dressendörfer Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Karpenstein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG-62.72%184
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-6.18%97 865
KERING16.16%67 694
FAST RETAILING CO LTD24.62%53 351
ROSS STORES21.48%36 325
PRADA S.P.A.27.03%11 774
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.