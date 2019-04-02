Log in
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
04/02/2019 | 09:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.04.2019 / 15:16
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Street: Garstedter Weg 14
Postal code: 22453
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004YO9QL2H4X2329

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 March 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.30 % 0.50 % 3.80 % 42,344,795
Previous notification 2.72 % 0.48 % 3.20 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0STST2 1,398,320 % 3.30 %
Total 1,398,320 3.30 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares At any time 96,786 0.23 %
Right of use over shares At any time 113,207 0.27 %
    Total 209,993 0.50 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.28 % - % - %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.28 % - % - %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.28 % - % - %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %
 
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 3.28 % - % - %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 Apr 2019


02.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794929  02.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794929&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
