TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG

(TTI)
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: TOM TAILOR GROUP postpones presentation of 2018 annual accounts until April 2019

03/15/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: TOM TAILOR GROUP postpones presentation of 2018 annual accounts until April 2019

15.03.2019 / 23:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

TOM TAILOR GROUP postpones presentation of 2018 annual accounts until April 2019


Hamburg, 15 March 2019: TOM TAILOR Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0STST2) is to present its 2018 annual accounts in the course of April 2019. This was originally scheduled for 21 March 2019. The reason behind this lies in the additional organisational effort and time invested due to the capital increase implemented in February and the application of the IFRS 5 balance sheet standard ('non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations') for the first time.


The full year guidance communicated in December 2018 remains unchanged.


About the TOM TAILOR GROUP
As an international, vertically integrated fashion company, the TOM TAILOR GROUP focuses on casual wear in the mid-price segment. The product portfolio is complemented by an extensive range of fashion accessories. With its brands TOM TAILOR and BONITA, the company covers the different core segments of the fashion market.
The TOM TAILOR brand is sold through retail and wholesale, i.e. via its own mono-label shops as well as via retail partners. These include 457 TOM TAILOR branches as well as 187 franchises, 2,524 shop-in-shops and 6,893 multi-label sales outlets. The brand is represented in over 35 countries.
BONITA has 754 of its own retail shops as well as over 85 shop-in-shop spaces.
In addition, the collections of both brands can be purchased via the companies' own online shops.
Find more information at www.tom-tailor-group.com


Press contact
Harriet Weiler
Head of Corporate Communications
TOM TAILOR GROUP
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-168
E-mail: harriet.weiler@tom-tailor.com


Investor contact
Viona Brandt
Head of Investor Relations
TOM TAILOR GROUP
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-449
E-mail: viona.brandt@tom-tailor.com

 


15.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 589 56 0
Fax: +49 (0) 40 589 56 398
E-mail: info@tom-tailor.com
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0STST2
WKN: A0STST
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

788241  15.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
