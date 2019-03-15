DGAP-News: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TOM TAILOR Holding SE: TOM TAILOR GROUP postpones presentation of 2018 annual accounts until April 2019



15.03.2019 / 23:00

TOM TAILOR GROUP postpones presentation of 2018 annual accounts until April 2019



Hamburg, 15 March 2019: TOM TAILOR Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0STST2) is to present its 2018 annual accounts in the course of April 2019. This was originally scheduled for 21 March 2019. The reason behind this lies in the additional organisational effort and time invested due to the capital increase implemented in February and the application of the IFRS 5 balance sheet standard ('non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations') for the first time.



The full year guidance communicated in December 2018 remains unchanged.



About the TOM TAILOR GROUP

As an international, vertically integrated fashion company, the TOM TAILOR GROUP focuses on casual wear in the mid-price segment. The product portfolio is complemented by an extensive range of fashion accessories. With its brands TOM TAILOR and BONITA, the company covers the different core segments of the fashion market.

The TOM TAILOR brand is sold through retail and wholesale, i.e. via its own mono-label shops as well as via retail partners. These include 457 TOM TAILOR branches as well as 187 franchises, 2,524 shop-in-shops and 6,893 multi-label sales outlets. The brand is represented in over 35 countries.

BONITA has 754 of its own retail shops as well as over 85 shop-in-shop spaces.

In addition, the collections of both brands can be purchased via the companies' own online shops.

Find more information at www.tom-tailor-group.com



Press contact

Harriet Weiler

Head of Corporate Communications

TOM TAILOR GROUP

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-168

E-mail: harriet.weiler@tom-tailor.com



Investor contact

Viona Brandt

Head of Investor Relations

TOM TAILOR GROUP

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-449

E-mail: viona.brandt@tom-tailor.com