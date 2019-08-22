TOM TAILOR Holding SE: TOM TAILOR Group celebrates 20 years of TOM TAILOR Women



Successful division further strengthened in anniversary year



TOM TAILOR Group celebrates 20 years of TOM TAILOR Women



Hamburg, 22th August 2019. Casual and modern - that is how the women's collection TOM TAILOR Women started 20 years ago. Since then, these features have been reinterpreted time and again. TOM TAILOR Group takes its anniversary year as an occasion to celebrate together with women. With the JOINT FORCES initiative, the company places its female customers at the centre of its marketing strategy and looks into the future together with them.



Successful women for TOM TAILOR



"We will not offer woman's suits, but trousers, skirts, casual jackets, blazers or summer dresses" - stated Uwe Schröder, managing partner at that time, at the launch of the first collection in 1999. Since then, the women's sector has developed successfully and stayed true to the brand core: "Today, our TOM TAILOR Women brand accounts for 40 percent of the turnover earned by our TOM TAILOR brands and is thus the strongest division within our corporation. We have never lost sight of the brand core. This is how we succeeded in keeping up the casual DNA of the line and adapting it to current trends over all these years. Our two new fashion lines, MY TRUE ME and mine to five, which we launched this year, show the importance of women within our brand world most clearly," explains Dr. Heiko Schäfer, CEO of TOM TAILOR Group.



Stylish keeping up with change - collections for a new generation



With the new smart casual-line mine to five, TOM TAILOR demonstrates that nowadays stiff dress codes with woman's suits in the office are not in demand anymore. The visual identity of the mine to five line is enhanced by a range of diverse office wear looks and timeless designs. Furthermore, MY TRUE ME extends the successful women's division with a plus size segment since this year. In these casual feminine looks women feel comfortable, regardless of their size. Moreover, star cooperations with Toni Garrn and most recently singer Nena and her daughter Larissa complemented the women's campaign in the anniversary year. Their looks casually underline the importance of the individual personality of the customers.



With an eye to the future



"The Executive Board is particularly proud that some of our employees have been supporting the company and our core brands forward for over 20 years," Schäfer continues.



Since the launch of TOM TAILOR Women in 1999, the company has passionately and energetically created a popular brand for women as an integral part of the fashion world. To celebrate this success, the TOM TAILOR Group organised a summer party for all employees at its headquarters in Hamburg. "We wanted to take this opportunity to thank our employees and reflect together on developments, challenges and next steps. Our women divisions are an integral part of our strategy for the coming years and we are proud of the successes that we already achieved, " adds Dr. Heiko Schäfer, CEO of TOM TAILOR Group.



About TOM TAILOR Group



The TOM TAILOR Group is an international, vertically integrated fashion company focused on casual wear in the medium price segment. The product portfolio is complemented by an extensive range of fashionable accessories. The company thus covers the different core segments of the fashion market.



TOM TAILOR brand is marketed through the retail and wholesale segments, and thus through single-label stores as well as wholesale partners. These include 454 TOM TAILOR stores and 185 franchise stores, 2.541 shop-in-shops and around 7.393 shop-in-shops and around 32 countries.



Along with its 727 retail stores, BONITA has 80 shop-in-shop spaces. The collections of both brands are also available through their respective online shops.



Information is also available at www.tom-tailor-group.com



Media Contact:

Erika Kirsten

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

TOM TAILOR Group

Telefon: +49 40 58956-816

E-Mail: erika.kirsten@tom-tailor.com



