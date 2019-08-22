Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TOM TAILOR Holding AG    TTI   DE000A0STST2

TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG

(TTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TOM TAILOR Holding SE: TOM TAILOR Group celebrates 20 years of TOM TAILOR Women

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:10am EDT


DGAP-Media / 22.08.2019 / 09:01

Successful division further strengthened in anniversary year

TOM TAILOR Group celebrates 20 years of TOM TAILOR Women

Hamburg, 22th August 2019. Casual and modern - that is how the women's collection TOM TAILOR Women started 20 years ago. Since then, these features have been reinterpreted time and again. TOM TAILOR Group takes its anniversary year as an occasion to celebrate together with women. With the JOINT FORCES initiative, the company places its female customers at the centre of its marketing strategy and looks into the future together with them.

Successful women for TOM TAILOR

"We will not offer woman's suits, but trousers, skirts, casual jackets, blazers or summer dresses" - stated Uwe Schröder, managing partner at that time, at the launch of the first collection in 1999. Since then, the women's sector has developed successfully and stayed true to the brand core: "Today, our TOM TAILOR Women brand accounts for 40 percent of the turnover earned by our TOM TAILOR brands and is thus the strongest division within our corporation. We have never lost sight of the brand core. This is how we succeeded in keeping up the casual DNA of the line and adapting it to current trends over all these years. Our two new fashion lines, MY TRUE ME and mine to five, which we launched this year, show the importance of women within our brand world most clearly," explains Dr. Heiko Schäfer, CEO of TOM TAILOR Group.

Stylish keeping up with change - collections for a new generation

With the new smart casual-line mine to five, TOM TAILOR demonstrates that nowadays stiff dress codes with woman's suits in the office are not in demand anymore. The visual identity of the mine to five line is enhanced by a range of diverse office wear looks and timeless designs. Furthermore, MY TRUE ME extends the successful women's division with a plus size segment since this year. In these casual feminine looks women feel comfortable, regardless of their size. Moreover, star cooperations with Toni Garrn and most recently singer Nena and her daughter Larissa complemented the women's campaign in the anniversary year. Their looks casually underline the importance of the individual personality of the customers.

With an eye to the future

"The Executive Board is particularly proud that some of our employees have been supporting the company and our core brands forward for over 20 years," Schäfer continues.

Since the launch of TOM TAILOR Women in 1999, the company has passionately and energetically created a popular brand for women as an integral part of the fashion world. To celebrate this success, the TOM TAILOR Group organised a summer party for all employees at its headquarters in Hamburg. "We wanted to take this opportunity to thank our employees and reflect together on developments, challenges and next steps. Our women divisions are an integral part of our strategy for the coming years and we are proud of the successes that we already achieved, " adds Dr. Heiko Schäfer, CEO of TOM TAILOR Group.

About TOM TAILOR Group

The TOM TAILOR Group is an international, vertically integrated fashion company focused on casual wear in the medium price segment. The product portfolio is complemented by an extensive range of fashionable accessories. The company thus covers the different core segments of the fashion market.

TOM TAILOR brand is marketed through the retail and wholesale segments, and thus through single-label stores as well as wholesale partners. These include 454 TOM TAILOR stores and 185 franchise stores, 2.541 shop-in-shops and around 7.393 shop-in-shops and around 32 countries.

Along with its 727 retail stores, BONITA has 80 shop-in-shop spaces. The collections of both brands are also available through their respective online shops.

Information is also available at www.tom-tailor-group.com

Media Contact:
Erika Kirsten
Senior Manager Corporate Communications
TOM TAILOR Group
Telefon: +49 40 58956-816
E-Mail: erika.kirsten@tom-tailor.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Key word(s): Enterprise

22.08.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 589 56 0
Fax: +49 (0) 40 589 56 199
E-mail: info@tom-tailor.com
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0STST2
WKN: A0STST
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 861517

 
End of News DGAP Media

861517  22.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=861517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG
03:10aTOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : TOM TAILOR Group celebrates 20 years of TOM TAILOR Women
EQ
08/14TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Extension of bridge financing agreement
EQ
08/14TOM TAILOR : publishes preliminary results for the second quarter 2019
EQ
08/09TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Oliver Dietrich becomes Global Marketing Director
EQ
07/26TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
07/26TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
07/22TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
07/19TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
07/17TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Correction of a release from 16/07/2019 according to Art..
EQ
07/15TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 845 M
EBIT 2018 15,0 M
Net income 2018 -88,7 M
Debt 2018 155 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -0,66x
P/E ratio 2019 6,23x
EV / Sales2018 0,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
Capitalization 67,1 M
Chart TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
TOM TAILOR Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,77  €
Last Close Price 1,46  €
Spread / Highest target 344%
Spread / Average Target 158%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heiko Schäfer Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Tochtermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liam Devoy Chief Operating Officer
Thomas F. Dressendörfer Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Karpenstein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOM TAILOR HOLDING AG-27.95%74
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL21.43%90 921
KERING6.67%60 284
FAST RETAILING CO LTD17.32%60 161
ROSS STORES25.23%37 998
HENNES & MAURITZ39.04%29 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group