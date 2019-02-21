TOM TAILOR Holding SE: TOM TAILOR launches new Plus Size-line MY TRUE ME

DGAP-News: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Reinforcement of the successful Women Division



TOM TAILOR launches new Plus Size-line MY TRUE ME



Hamburg, 21st February 2019. With MY TRUE ME the TOM TAILOR Group introduces its new product line in the plus size-segment onto the market. From August on, the first capsule collections will be available in retail.



"We have already defined growth in the women's segment as a strategic priority some time ago," said Dr. Heiko Schäfer, CEO of the TOM TAILOR Group. "In the existing two divisions Women Casual and Denim Female, we have developed strongly. The market entry into the plus size-segment is the next step in this direction."



"In the past, we had quite a few inquiries by female customers and trading partners, who asked for a plus size-line by TOM TAILOR," Andrea Homann explains, vice president brand at the TOM TAILOR Group. Consequently, the fashion company analyzed the market and its potential regarding the plus size-sector. The result: More than half of all women in Germany wear the German size 40 or bigger. Furthermore, the average age of the plus size-customers is around 35, which means, they belong to the company's target group. Upon that, TOM TAILOR planned and designed this new product line in regards to the customer's needs and requirements.



A clear position towards a positive belief



With its new label the TOM TAILOR Group does not only demonstrate that the size is not the focus, but rather the looks, which make women feel wonderful. "The size doesn't matter, but that we feel great! With our brand TOM TAILOR we propose to say 'Yes'. To say Yes to life, and which is even more important, to say Yes to your body," Andrea Homann explains. "We are convinced that real beauty exists in all shapes. By means of our new looks, we celebrate every woman and provide her with relaxed styles, which underline her personality in its best way and express self-consciousness and naturalness. This is exactly what MY TRUE ME stands for: Women are great, just the way they are", Homann points out.



The female plus size-customer is often more fashionable and braver than the classic TOM TAILOR Women customer by choosing her styles. These requirements for example, we find in the looks of blouses, dresses and skirts of this new offer. These dashing colors are refined by denim and sporty details. Hereby, an easy look is created with a feminine nuance: "In this case, the different types of shapes are playing a crucial role. We encourage the women to accentuate the part of their body which they love the most by designing consciously chosen styles, patterns, and details", Homan explains further.



Starting this August, MY TRUE ME will be available in retail with its first capsule collection in the German sizes 44 to 54. As of 2020, TOM TAILOR will offer a reliable product management with its eight collections a year and a NOS concept, capable of subsequent delivery, at hand.



Great market potential with JOINT FORCES



For Dr. Heiko Schäfer, CEO of the TOM TAILOR Group, the launch of the new line is a consequent step of following the strategic direction of the fashion company: "Crucial success factors of the plus size-sector are a realistic price-performance ratio, a perfect fitting and high fashionability. All these aspects are talents, which our brand TOM TAILOR is known for."



The growth potential can be seen clearly: In 2018, the women's apparel accounted for already 13 percent of the German women's apparel market. The market volume was worth around 4.2 billion euros only in Germany - with rising tendency. Currently, a growth of plus 2 percent per year is forecasted.



The line will be introduced to the market within the initiative JOINT FORCES, which was presented at the Berlin Fashion Week earlier this year. One part of the initiative are the VIP collaborations for 2019, with top model Toni Garrn and the pop singer Nena and her daughter Larissa. In addition, Franziska Knuppe is designing for the subsidiary company BONITA again.



ABOUT TOM TAILOR GROUP



TOM TAILOR GROUP is an international, vertically integrated fashion company focused on casual wear in the medium price segment. The product portfolio is complemented by an extensive range of fashionable accessories. With its brands TOM TAILOR and BONITA, the company covers the various core segments of the fashion market.



TOM TAILOR brand is marketed through the retail and wholesale segments, and thus through single-label stores as well as wholesale partners. These include 453 TOM TAILOR stores and 185 franchise stores, 2.510 shop-in-shops and around 7.082 shop-in-shops and around 31 countries.



Along with its 772 retail stores, BONITA now has 82 shop-in-shop spaces.



The collections of both brands are also available through their respective online shops.



Information is also available at www.tom-tailor-group.com



