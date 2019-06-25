Log in
TOM TAILOR Holding SE: TOM TAILOR launches new smart casual-line mine to five

0
06/25/2019 | 04:10am EDT


DGAP-Media / 25.06.2019 / 10:04

Further reinforcement of the women division
TOM TAILOR launches new smart casual-line mine to five

Hamburg, 25 June 2019. As many working women know: As soon as it's time to leave the office, you want to get out of the formal business outfit and into something comfortable. Wouldn't it be great if you could finally breakout of the outdated and stiff dress code of classic suits? What if there was a look for everyday working life that you still want to wear and not just strip off right away? TOM TAILOR Group unites this wish of self-confident and self-determined young working women in the new smart casual-line "mine to five", which will be available as of February 2020. At the Panorama in Berlin, the line will be presented to the trade public for the first time in July 2019.

Whether office or after work: time for smart business outfits

With the new line TOM TAILOR Group expands its successful women division with a targeted response to current customer needs: "The trend towards casualization continues to increase", Dr Heiko Schäfer, CEO of TOM TAILOR Group, explains the background of the new product line. "Already 80 percent of the business market is in the business casual wear sector and the annual growth rate is at 1.5 percent. Our advantage with TOM TAILOR is that casual is anchored in our DNA and we can fully exploit this strength." And further growth can be expected: away from formal to smart casual. That's because the employment rate of women continues to rise - and women question old fashioned rules of office wear with black costumes and pantsuits more and more.

"With mine to five, we help our customers to look both fashionable and style-conscious in their business looks and thereby feel confident, safe and easy", said Andrea Homann, Vice President Brand of TOM TAILOR Group. That's because the typical customer is living life to the full: The job does not just challenge her in the office. Also, in the after-work life her styles should not only be appropriate, but also underline her individual personality. This kind of self-assured and authentic attitude of women customers is reflected in the new collection, which combines business look with smart casual wear. "Our female customers are passionate about their work and want to underline this with their fashion", said Andrea Homann. "That's why we developed mine to five in such a way that the styles are the perfect companion not only for 9to5, but also for 5to9."

First collection on the market as of February 2020

TOM TAILOR Group is specialized in casual wear in the medium price segment. With the new smart casual-line, this look now becomes suitable for the office. Casual and fashionable, it pieces, which can be combined in an uncomplicated way, become real all-rounders. Core products include blazers, pants, dresses and skirts. The colors, accents and deliberate breaks in the collection lend a striking visibility and attention. Valuable qualities, good fit and at the same time modern designs offer the TOM TAILOR customer a good price-performance ratio they're used to. From February 2020, mine to five will be available with the first collection for customers. Overall, the line covers a wide range with eight collections a year and a selection of durable products (NOS program).

JOINT FORCES with great market potential

After the star collaborations with Toni Garrn, Nena and Larissa as well as the market entry into the plus size segment with MY TRUE ME, the office-line mine to five is another part of the JOINT FORCES initiative. This, TOM TAILOR relies on women's power and encourages them to love themselves and be courageous. The initiative has been presented at the Berlin Fashion Week in January 2019.

Information is also available at www.tom-tailor.de/minetofive

About TOM TAILOR Group

The TOM TAILOR is an international, vertically integrated fashion company focused on casual wear in the medium price segment. The product portfolio is complemented by an extensive range of fashionable accessories. The company thus covers the different core segments of the fashion market.

TOM TAILOR brand is marketed through the retail and wholesale segments, and thus through single-label stores as well as wholesale partners. These include 453 TOM TAILOR stores and 184 franchise stores, 2.546 shop-in-shops and around 6.949 shop-in-shops and around 35 countries.

Along with its 742 retail stores, BONITA has 88 shop-in-shop spaces.

The collections of both brands are also available through their respective online shops.

Information is also available at www.tom-tailor-group.com

Media Contact:
Nicole Hulka
Manager Corporate Communications
TOM TAILOR Group
Phone: +49 40 58956-208
Email: Nicole.Hulka@tom-tailor.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Key word(s): Enterprise

25.06.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 589 56 0
Fax: +49 (0) 40 589 56 398
E-mail: info@tom-tailor.com
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0STST2
WKN: A0STST
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 829669

 
End of News DGAP Media

829669  25.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=829669&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
