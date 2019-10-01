TOM TAILOR Holding SE: TOM TAILOR Group further strengthens its digital strategy and launches e-shop for Switzerland



Faster digital activities fully developed in-house



TOM TAILOR Group further strengthens its digital strategy and launches e-shop for Switzerland



Hamburg, 01 October 2019. Since end 2017, TOM TAILOR Group has been scaling its digital activities fully in-house as strategic focus of the group and now launches its independent online shop also in Switzerland via www.tom-tailor.ch as part of this strategy.



Technically seen, the Swiss online shop is based on the same platform as the other e-commerce countries. This way, it benefits from in-house optimizations that have been made over the past 18 months. Stefan Wenzel, who has been responsible for TOM TAILOR Group's online business in his function as Global Vice President Digital since beginning of 2018, says: "Our digital business has been developing well. In the second quarter alone, we have been able to scale our TOM TAILOR e-shops with an increase of 26% substantially above market level. Switzerland is an attractive online market for us, where we see high brand recognition through our wholesale and retail activities."



E-shops combining technology and brand experience



On the one hand, the e-shops - all developed in-house - make use of latest technology, which serves personalization, cross-selling, intelligent product lists following user interest as well as integrating social media including direct linkage to the product catalogue. On the other hand, the e-shops are crucial reference point for the brand. So that the second focus is on specifically developed content as well as visual language, both resulting in user experience. "All TOM TAILOR e-shops offer the greatest possible range with best staging and curation to our customers."



About TOM TAILOR Group



The TOM TAILOR Group is an international, vertically integrated fashion company focused on casual wear in the medium price segment. The product portfolio is complemented by an extensive range of fashionable accessories. The company thus covers the different core segments of the fashion market. TOM TAILOR brand is marketed through the retail and wholesale segments, and thus through single-label stores as well as wholesale partners. These include 454 TOM TAILOR stores and 185 franchise stores, 2.541 shop-in-shops and around 7.393 shop-in-shops and around 32 countries.



Along with its 727 retail stores, BONITA has 80 shop-in-shop spaces. The collections of both brands are also available through their respective online shops.



Information is also available at www.tom-tailor-group.com



