TOM TAILOR : changes from Prime Standard to General Standard on the regulated market

18.10.2019 / 11:40

Hamburg, 18 October 2019 - On 18 September 2019, the Executive Board of TOM TAILOR Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0STST2) resolved to change its stock-exchange listing from Prime Standard to General Standard on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with approval granted by the Supervisory Board on the same day. The subsequent application to revoke the admission of the shares of TOM TAILOR Holding SE to the segment of the regulated market with further post-admission duties (Prime Standard) was submitted to the Board of Management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 19 September 2019 in accordance with Section 57 of the Exchange Regulations of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which will bring about the official commencement of trading of TOM TAILOR shares on the regulated market (General Standard). The revocation of admission was published on 27 September 2019 on the website of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.deutsche-boerse.com). Trading of the TOM TAILOR shares on the regulated market (General Standard) will then commence on 30 December 2019.



Some post-admission duties, including specific reporting and publication requirements, will no longer apply following the change of stock exchange segment. This will enable the company to reduce stock-exchange listing costs and use its existing resources more efficiently. TOM TAILOR Holding SE will continue to meet the strict transparency requirements of the regulated market in the General Standard in future. The trading of TOM TAILOR shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will also remain unrestricted following the change of segment.

