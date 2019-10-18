TOM TAILOR : changes from Prime Standard to General Standard on the regulated market

Log in
10/18/2019 | 05:45am EDT

DGAP-News: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE changes from Prime Standard to General Standard on the regulated market

18.10.2019 / 11:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE changes from Prime Standard to General Standard on the regulated market


Hamburg, 18 October 2019 - On 18 September 2019, the Executive Board of TOM TAILOR Holding SE (ISIN DE000A0STST2) resolved to change its stock-exchange listing from Prime Standard to General Standard on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with approval granted by the Supervisory Board on the same day. The subsequent application to revoke the admission of the shares of TOM TAILOR Holding SE to the segment of the regulated market with further post-admission duties (Prime Standard) was submitted to the Board of Management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 19 September 2019 in accordance with Section 57 of the Exchange Regulations of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which will bring about the official commencement of trading of TOM TAILOR shares on the regulated market (General Standard). The revocation of admission was published on 27 September 2019 on the website of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.deutsche-boerse.com). Trading of the TOM TAILOR shares on the regulated market (General Standard) will then commence on 30 December 2019.


Some post-admission duties, including specific reporting and publication requirements, will no longer apply following the change of stock exchange segment. This will enable the company to reduce stock-exchange listing costs and use its existing resources more efficiently. TOM TAILOR Holding SE will continue to meet the strict transparency requirements of the regulated market in the General Standard in future. The trading of TOM TAILOR shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will also remain unrestricted following the change of segment.

 

About TOM TAILOR Group
TOM TAILOR Group is an international, vertically integrated fashion company focused on casual wear in the medium price segment. The product portfolio is complemented by an extensive range of fashionable accessories. With its brands, the company covers the various core segments of the fashion market. The TOM TAILOR brand is marketed through the retail and wholesale segments, and thus through single-label stores as well as wholesale partners. These include 454 TOM TAILOR stores and 185 franchise stores, 2,541 shop-in-shops and 7,393 multi-label points of sale. The brand is present in more than 32 countries. The BONITA brand has 727 retail stores and 80 shop-in-shop spaces. The collections of both brands are also available through their respective online shops.

Information is also available at www.tom-tailor-group.com

Investor contact
Viona Brandt
Head of Investor Relations
TOM TAILOR Group
Telefon: +49 (0) 40 58956-449
E-Mail: viona.brandt@tom-tailor.com

Media contact
Harriet Weiler
Head of Corporate Communications
TOM TAILOR Group
Telefon: +49 (0) 40 58956-168
E-Mail: harriet.weiler@tom-tailor.com

 

 


18.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 589 56 0
Fax: +49 (0) 40 589 56 199
E-mail: info@tom-tailor.com
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0STST2
WKN: A0STST
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 892465

 
End of News DGAP News Service

892465  18.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=892465&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
