Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TOM TAILOR Holding SE    TTI   DE000A0STST2

TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE

(TTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TOM TAILOR : successfully closes EUR375 million loan agreement - Christian Werner takes over from CFO Thomas Dressendörfer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

DGAP-News: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Financing/Personnel
TOM TAILOR Group successfully closes EUR375 million loan agreement - Christian Werner takes over from CFO Thomas Dressendörfer

30.10.2019 / 20:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TOM TAILOR Group successfully closes EUR375 million loan agreement - Christian Werner takes over from CFO Thomas Dressendörfer

Hamburg, 30 October 2019. The TOM TAILOR Group today signed a new consortium loan agreement, effective until 30 September 2022. Above and beyond the originally planned volume, a further credit line of EUR10 million has been included in the agreement, bringing the total volume of the consortium agreement to EUR375 million. The consortium loan agreement was restructured based on the results of an Independent Business Review. It now comprises a revolving credit facility of EUR145 million and guarantee facility of EUR160 million as well as a term loan of EUR70 million. In addition, the majority shareholder of TOM TAILOR Holding SE, Fosun International Limited, is providing a fixed loan of EUR28.5 million, which is limited until 31 December 2022. As part of the agreement, CFO Thomas Dressendörfer will resign from the Management Board with effect from 31 October 2019. His successor will be Christian Werner (43), who has been appointed CFO by the Supervisory Board of TOM TAILOR Holding SE with effect from 1 November 2019.

"Thomas Dressendörfer has laid the financial foundations for the long-term financing of the TOM TAILOR Group. He succeeded in placing the company on a solid footing in spite of increasingly challenging conditions. At the same time, under his leadership the foundation was established on which the company can become more competitive and flexible in terms of future growth", says Jenny Shao, Chair of the Supervisory Board of TOM TAILOR Holding SE.

Supervisory Board appoints Christian Werner as new CFO - Thomas Dressendörfer resigns from Management Board as planned

Christian Werner has been with the TOM TAILOR Group since February 2014, most recently as Vice President Finance. In the past five years he led the implementation of a number of financing and optimisation projects within the TOM TAILOR Group. The transition will thus be seamless as Werner is very familiar with the company, its structures and processes. Werner began his career as a graduate trainee with the Landesbank Baden-Württemberg in Mannheim and held executive positions in the Corporate Advisory unit of Deutsche Bank as well as at NIBC Bank N.V.. Prior to that, he worked for several years as a management consultant with Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young. Werner studied business administration at the University of Mannheim.

"With Christian Werner, a proven financial expert takes over the CFO position on the Management Board of the TOM TAILOR Group. He has profound experience and knowledge of publicly listed companies and he is very familiar with the structures and the business model of the TOM TAILOR Group, so he is the ideal candidate to fill this position", says Jenny Shao, Supervisory Board Chair of TOM TAILOR Holding SE.

Dressendörfer has been a Board member since June 2016. At the request of the Supervisory Board and majority shareholder Fosun, he extended his mandate in June 2019 for a further nine months in order to negotiate and successfully close the new financing structure for the Group. His resignation was thus a planned step in the process and the handover to his successor Christian Werner has been well prepared. "With the successful closing of the new loan agreement, the TOM TAILOR Group is well set for the next few years and can therefore react to market opportunities in a flexible and growth-focussed manner. Both the bank consortium and our majority shareholder Fosun believe in the potential of the TOM TAILOR brand and will continue to support the strategic and operational development of the company", says Thomas Dressendörfer, CFO of the TOM TAILOR Group. Dressendörfer's successes include the cost reduction and efficiency programme RESET initiated by him in 2016 as well as the three capital increases implemented in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The company will publish its annual financial statement and the consolidated financial statement for 2018 on 6 November 2019.

You will find a high-resolution personal photo of the new CFO Christian Werner under this link: http://bit.ly/ChristianWerner

About TOM TAILOR Group
TOM TAILOR Group is an international, vertically integrated fashion company focused on casual wear in the medium price segment. The product portfolio is complemented by an extensive range of fashionable accessories. With its brands, the company covers the various core segments of the fashion market. The TOM TAILOR brand is marketed through the retail and wholesale segments, and thus through single-label stores as well as wholesale partners. These include 454 TOM TAILOR stores and 185 franchise stores, 2,541 shop-in-shops and 7,393 multi-label points of sale. The brand is present in more than 32 countries. The BONITA brand has 727 retail stores and 80 shop-in-shop spaces. The collections of both brands are also available through their respective online shops.

Information is also available at www.tom-tailor-group.com

 

Investor contact
Viona Brandt
Head of Investor Relations
TOM TAILOR Group
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-449
E-mail:viona.brandt@tom-tailor.com

Media contact
Harriet Weiler
Head of Corporate Communications
TOM TAILOR Group
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-168
E-mail: harriet.weiler@tom-tailor.com


30.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 589 56 0
Fax: +49 (0) 40 589 56 199
E-mail: info@tom-tailor.com
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0STST2
WKN: A0STST
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 900979

 
End of News DGAP News Service

900979  30.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=900979&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE
03:10pTOM TAILOR : successfully closes EUR375 million loan agreement - Christian Werne..
EQ
03:05pTOM TAILOR : successfully closes loan agreement through to end of September 2022
EQ
10/25TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
EQ
10/21TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Dr Gernot Lenz to become new CEO
EQ
10/21TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Dr Gernot Lenz appointed new Chief Executive Officer of ..
EQ
10/18TOM TAILOR : changes from Prime Standard to General Standard on the regulated ma..
EQ
10/09TOM TAILOR : signs Term Sheet for loan agreement until end of September 2022 and..
EQ
10/09TOM TAILOR : signs Term Sheet for loan agreement until end of September 2022 - t..
EQ
10/08TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Discussions about possible departure of Dr. Heiko Schäfe..
EQ
10/01TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : TOM TAILOR Group further strengthens its digital strateg..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 66,5 M
Chart TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
TOM TAILOR Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,50  €
Last Close Price 1,56  €
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heiko Schäfer Chief Executive Officer
Jung Yang Shao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liam Devoy Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Faiq Dressendörfer Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Karpenstein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE-29.14%73
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.27.47%98 592
KERING24.03%70 913
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.25.16%63 459
ROSS STORES30.79%39 364
HENNES & MAURITZ62.39%34 873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group