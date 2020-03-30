Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TOM TAILOR Holding SE    TTI   DE000A0STST2

TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE

(TTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOM TAILOR : to only publish preliminary results on 31 March 2020 / Significant decline in turnover and revenue as well as considerable financing risks due to corona crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
TOM TAILOR Holding SE to only publish preliminary results on 31 March 2020 / Significant decline in turnover and revenue as well as considerable financing risks due to corona crisis

30-March-2020 / 20:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TOM TAILOR Holding SE to only publish preliminary results on 31 March 2020 / Significant decline in revenue and earnings as well as considerable financing risks due to corona crisis

Hamburg, 30 March 2020. On 31 March 2020, TOM TAILOR Holding SE (ISIN: DE000A0STST2, "TOM TAILOR Group" or "the company") will publish the preliminary results for fiscal 2019 rather than the full 2019 financial statements as originally planned. The reason for this is the significant worsening of market conditions in almost all markets relevant to the TOM TAILOR Group due to the corona crisis and the associated risks for the financing and liquidity situation of the Group. Due to the level of insecurity about further developments on the sales markets, the Executive Board rates short-term and medium-term liquidity planning as significantly risky. These risks include the risk of non-fulfilment of key lending indicators as well as the risk of liquidity bottlenecks.

The TOM TAILOR Group has closed its own stores (Retail) in most European markets until further notice. This has been done against the backdrop of the ongoing spread of the corona virus (COVID-19) and in compliance with the rules laid out by governments and regional authorities. The business with large customers (Wholesale) is also significantly impacted by the restrictions laid down by the different European states. The online retail and wholesale activities of TOM TAILOR Group are currently not affected and continue to be available to customers. A significant decline in revenue and earnings must already be reported for the first quarter of 2020. The economic impact on the TOM TAILOR Group is currently not quantifiable.

The Executive Board has already introduced extensive operational cost reduction measures. In addition, the TOM TAILOR Group intends to apply for the financial support programmes announced in Europe within the context of the COVID-19 crisis. These include among others government funding programmes, short-time working, for which the company has already applied for its own stores, as well as deferral of tax payments.

Investor contact
Viona Brandt
Head of Investor Relations
TOM TAILOR Group
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-449
E-mail: viona.brandt@tom-tailor.com

Media contact
Erika Kirsten
Senior Manager Corporate Communications
TOM TAILOR Group
Telephone: +49 (0) 40 58956-816
E-mail: erika.kirsten@tom-tailor.com

30-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Garstedter Weg 14
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 589 56 0
Fax: +49 (0) 40 589 56 199
E-mail: info@tom-tailor.com
Internet: www.tom-tailor-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0STST2
WKN: A0STST
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1010663

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1010663  30-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1010663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE
02:35pTOM TAILOR : to only publish preliminary results on 31 March 2020 / Significant ..
EQ
02/17TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
EQ
01/14TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : TOM TAILOR Group launches B2B App
EQ
01/01TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
2019TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
2019TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : Andrea Homann, Vice President Product, leaves company
EQ
2019TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : TOM TAILOR brand grows by 2.2 percent in Q3 in spite of ..
EQ
2019TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : TOM TAILOR brand grows by 3.7 percent in Q2 2019
EQ
2019TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : TOM TAILOR brand posts stable revenue and improved gross..
EQ
2019TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE : TOM TAILOR Group pools Wholesale and Retail sales units ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 622 M
EBIT 2019 30,9 M
Net income 2019 -21,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,84x
P/E ratio 2020 2,67x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,07x
Capitalization 42,9 M
Chart TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
TOM TAILOR Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,96  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gernot Lenz Chief Executive Officer
Jung Yang Shao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Liam Devoy Chief Operating Officer
Christian Werner Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Karpenstein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOM TAILOR HOLDING SE-53.85%45
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-26.90%79 391
KERING-18.06%66 466
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.8.57%41 966
ROSS STORES, INC.-29.09%29 626
HENNES & MAURITZ-35.43%20 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group