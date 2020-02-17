TomCo Energy : Director Appointment

17 February 2020

TomCo Energy plc

('TomCo', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Director Appointment

TomCo Energy plc (AIM: TOM), the unconventional oil exploration, development and technology group focused on using innovative technology to unlock unconventional hydrocarbon resources, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Stephen West as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Mr West holds a Bachelor of Commerce and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (CA ANZ) and CA (ICAEW) with over 26 years of financial and corporate experience gained in public practice, oil and gas, mining and investment banking. Mr West has held several senior positions in oil and gas, and mining companies, including Apollo Consolidated Limited (ASX: AOP) where he was a Non-Executive Director from 2012 to 2018, and Zeta Petroleum plc where he is co-founder and current Non-Executive Chairman. He is also currently Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of PetroNor E&P Limited (OSE: PNOR); however, has recently resigned from this position, effective from the end of February 2020, having been instrumental in the successful merger of African Petroleum Corporation Limited and PetroNor E&P Limited in August 2019, and the subsequent integration of the two companies. Prior to 2002, Mr West worked in the banking sector, including for Barclays Capital London where he managed Global Finance Projects.

Additional information on Stephen West

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies:

Stephen Paul West, aged 47, has been a director or partner of the following companies during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

Current directorships/partnerships Past directorships/partnerships (last 5 years) 29 Filmer Road Management Limited African Petroleum CI-513 Limited African Petroleum Côte D'Ivoire Limited African Petroleum Corporation Limited African Petroleum Gambia Limited African Petroleum Drilling Services Ltd African Petroleum Senegal Limited African Petroleum Guinea Limited African Petroleum Sierra Leone Limited African Petroleum Liberia Limited APCL Gambia B.V. African Petroleum Limited Cresthaven Investments Pty Limited Apollo Consolidated Limited European Hydrocarbons Limited Auctus Corporation plc European Hydrocarbons (Cayman) Limited European Hydrocarbons Ghana Ltd MFW Resources Limited European Hydrocarbons SL Limited Oilion Energy Ltd Norsve Resources Limited PetroNor E&P AS Orana Corporate LLP PetroNor E&P Limited Partner Capital Limited PetroNor E&P Services Limited Silk Road Oil & Gas Ltd Regal Liberia Limited

Zeta Petroleum plc







Mr West is currently interested in 3,076,923 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company, representing approximately 1.1% of the Company's issued share capital.

There is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies.

Andrew Jones, TomCo's Executive Chairman, commented:

'I am delighted to welcome Steve West to the TomCo Board. He brings considerable capital markets and transactional experience in the oil and gas sector to the Company which adds to and complements the skill set of our existing Board members. We look forward to working with Steve as we work towards unlocking and delivering value from our significant unconventional hydrocarbon resources.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR').