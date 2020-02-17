Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TomCo Energy Plc    TOM   IM00BZBXMN96

TOMCO ENERGY PLC

(TOM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 07:26:17 am
0.9475 GBp   +2.43%
07:22aTOMCO ENERGY : Director Appointment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TomCo Energy : Director Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 07:22am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Director Appointment
Released 12:15 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2317D
TomCo Energy PLC
17 February 2020

17 February 2020

TomCo Energy plc

('TomCo', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Director Appointment

TomCo Energy plc (AIM: TOM), the unconventional oil exploration, development and technology group focused on using innovative technology to unlock unconventional hydrocarbon resources, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Stephen West as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Mr West holds a Bachelor of Commerce and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (CA ANZ) and CA (ICAEW) with over 26 years of financial and corporate experience gained in public practice, oil and gas, mining and investment banking. Mr West has held several senior positions in oil and gas, and mining companies, including Apollo Consolidated Limited (ASX: AOP) where he was a Non-Executive Director from 2012 to 2018, and Zeta Petroleum plc where he is co-founder and current Non-Executive Chairman. He is also currently Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of PetroNor E&P Limited (OSE: PNOR); however, has recently resigned from this position, effective from the end of February 2020, having been instrumental in the successful merger of African Petroleum Corporation Limited and PetroNor E&P Limited in August 2019, and the subsequent integration of the two companies. Prior to 2002, Mr West worked in the banking sector, including for Barclays Capital London where he managed Global Finance Projects.

Additional information on Stephen West

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies:

Stephen Paul West, aged 47, has been a director or partner of the following companies during the five years preceding the date of this announcement:

Current directorships/partnerships

Past directorships/partnerships (last 5 years)

29 Filmer Road Management Limited

African Petroleum CI-513 Limited

African Petroleum Côte D'Ivoire Limited

African Petroleum Corporation Limited

African Petroleum Gambia Limited

African Petroleum Drilling Services Ltd

African Petroleum Senegal Limited

African Petroleum Guinea Limited

African Petroleum Sierra Leone Limited

African Petroleum Liberia Limited

APCL Gambia B.V.

African Petroleum Limited

Cresthaven Investments Pty Limited

Apollo Consolidated Limited

European Hydrocarbons Limited

Auctus Corporation plc

European Hydrocarbons (Cayman) Limited

European Hydrocarbons Ghana Ltd

MFW Resources Limited

European Hydrocarbons SL Limited

Oilion Energy Ltd

Norsve Resources Limited

PetroNor E&P AS

Orana Corporate LLP

PetroNor E&P Limited

Partner Capital Limited

PetroNor E&P Services Limited

Silk Road Oil & Gas Ltd

Regal Liberia Limited


Zeta Petroleum plc




Mr West is currently interested in 3,076,923 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company, representing approximately 1.1% of the Company's issued share capital.

There is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule Two to the AIM Rules for Companies.

Andrew Jones, TomCo's Executive Chairman, commented:

'I am delighted to welcome Steve West to the TomCo Board. He brings considerable capital markets and transactional experience in the oil and gas sector to the Company which adds to and complements the skill set of our existing Board members. We look forward to working with Steve as we work towards unlocking and delivering value from our significant unconventional hydrocarbon resources.'

Enquiries:

TomCo Energy plc

Andrew Jones (Chairman) +44(0)20 3 823 3635

John Potter (CEO)

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

James Harris +44 (0) 20 7409 3494

Richard Tulloch

James Dance

Turner Pope (Broker)

Andy Thacker/Zoe Alexander +44 (0)20 3657 0050

For further information, please visit www.tomcoenergy.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR').


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOABDGDDGGBDGGR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Director Appointment - RNS

Disclaimer

TomCo Energy plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOMCO ENERGY PLC
07:22aTOMCO ENERGY : Director Appointment
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 3,33 M
Chart TOMCO ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
TomCo Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMCO ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Potter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Jones Executive Chairman
Alexander Benger Non-Executive Director
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Non-Executive Director
Laurence Thomas Martin Read Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMCO ENERGY PLC42.31%3
CNOOC LIMITED-4.78%70 935
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.86%63 595
EOG RESOURCES INC.-10.55%43 586
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.95%37 162
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.60%34 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group