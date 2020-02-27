SteraMist Takes the Fight to the Coronavirus Worldwide - China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Israel and the United Kingdom

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). SteraMist has been deployed worldwide to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) through TOMI’s longstanding and new international partners and customers.



Already EPA-registered on lists J, K, G, and L, which include H1N1 or Influenza A (enveloped) and Norovirus (non-enveloped), TOMI anticipates to secure listing in the EPA’s upcoming publication of Emerging Pathogen Lists, which includes COVID-19. SteraMist was also featured as the only disinfectant product in the World Health Organization Compendium of Innovative Health Technologies.

SteraMist is now the industry standard throughout China after TOMI recently received approval and registration for two (2) separate registrations - SteraMist equipment registration and BIT solution registration - from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC). With the latest outbreak, China is able to take advantage of SteraMist disinfection and its ability to rapidly deploy throughout the country as needed. TOMI is finalizing negotiations with high-level Chinese officials for use of the SteraMist Surface Unit in aiding the control of COVID-19.

Routinely used to disinfect high traffic areas, SteraMist iHP technology has treated public transportation, ambulances, hotel rooms, offices, and universities to stop the spread of this virus. With more than 50 international customers and partners ranging from countries in Asia, Europe, and the Mideast using hundreds of SteraMist units, many of which have been deployed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Recently, TOMI has signed on a new distribution partner in Thailand, more news will be coming shortly. TOMI has also shipped a number of units to Hong Kong to assist with new innovative ways of helping Hong Kong with their ongoing battle of controlling COVID-19.

In addition to one of the many cases worldwide, a hotel in York became the first in the United Kingdom to test positive for COVID-19. After receiving approval from the Public Health of England, SteraMist was used to treat the hotel room and was quickly validated by Enzyme Indicators (EIs). The treatment was a resounding success: the room was disinfected with a 9-log inactivation, exceeding the 6-log inactivation required.

Similarly, TOMI was also easily able to deploy SteraMist in one of eight recent cases in Singapore, one of which included a professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) upon realizing they were contagious with COVID-19. The Ministry of Health proceeded to take action to stop the spread of the virus on campus, with the university president calling on SteraMist to thoroughly disinfect the facility. SteraMist was used in high traffic areas, such as hand railings, lifts, and lift lobbies, and routine facility cleaning was increased from two times a day to four times a day. Quick response allowed for thorough disinfection and continued preventative measures to protect both students and staff at risk of contracting the virus.

Yaki Agam, CEO of CleanBit Ltd., TOMI’s partner in Israel, states, “Just recently, the eleven (11) Israeli passengers who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship returned to Israel after being suspected of carrying the virus. Two passengers were confirmed to be infected, further transferring coronavirus to Israel. CleanBit was selected by the Ministry of Health and the Israeli government to disinfect the aircraft, ambulances, and buses in which the infected passengers arrived from the ship in Japan to the hospital in Israel.”

As of today, CleanBit is disinfecting the hospital isolation facility and the surrounding areas on a daily basis where infected passengers are currently staying. TOMI’s Israeli partner is on national alert to assist in an emergency situation by using SteraMist to disinfect in the event coronavirus might erupt nationwide.

Recently, agreements have been signed between CleanBit Ltd., the Ministry of Defense, and Magen David Adom (Israeli equivalent of the American Red Cross organization), including fire departments, airports, and two major hospitals for service with SteraMist disinfection assisting in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

TOMI’s CEO, Dr. Halden Shane, states, “This is only a snapshot of the continued efforts we are making to stop the spread of coronavirus worldwide. The strong demand for our SteraMist surface unit is rapidly depleting our inventory - although we have an ample supply of SteraMist BIT solution. Accordingly, in anticipation of this continuing demand, TOMI has placed orders with our manufacturer for additional surface units on an expedited basis, in an effort to meet both our short-term and long-term demand. This is a dangerous virus that may remain on surfaces for at least nine (9) days and should not to be underestimated. COVID-19 will most likely be with us for a long time, maybe years.”

