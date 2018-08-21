TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc : CORRECTION: Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc. To Hold Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call On Thursday, August 30, 2018

Log in
08/21/2018 | 01:32am CEST

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ("TOMI") (OTCQX: TOMZ), a global provider of infection prevention and decontamination products, services and research, including SteraMist?, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog, announced it will hold its second quarter 2018 financial results conference call on Thursday, August 30th at 1:30 p.m PT, 4:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to the call, please dial 1-877-407-8133 or 201-689-8040. To listen to the webcast or view the press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of the TOMI website at: http://investor.tomimist.com/webcasts-and-events. The replay can be accessed for one week starting at 6:30 p.m. ET the day of the call by dialing 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331, replay access code #37179. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days on the company's website, starting approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

TOMI? Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT?) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT? uses a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a hydroxyl radical (.OH ion), known as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide, iHP?. Represented by the SteraMist? brand of products, iHP? produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing of The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as "we expect,""expected to,"" estimates,""estimated,""current outlook,""we look forward to," "would equate to," "projects," "projections," "projected to be," "anticipates," " anticipated," "we believe," "could be," and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT

Juliana deRosa
Vice President Domestic Business Operations
jderosa@tomimist.com

SOURCE: Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc.


