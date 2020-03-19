Log in
TOMI'S EXCLUSIVE PARTNER CLEAN-BIT EXPANDS STERAMIST THROUGHOUT ISRAEL

03/19/2020 | 09:31am EDT

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). TOMI’s exclusive partner in Israel, Clean-Bit, expands their SteraMist disinfection services.

TOMI entered into an exclusive agreement with Clean-Bit for use of SteraMist throughout Israel. Clean-Bit has bought over 1.6 million dollars to date of TOMI technology and Solution for use in Israel. Clean-Bit is the official Israeli company for decontamination in Israel.

At the forefront of combating SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, Clean-Bit secured both government contracts - including the Ministry of Defense - and private contracts for SteraMist disinfection to be used in hospitals, restaurants, grocery stores, food stores, ambulances and other transportation, including aircraft.

Yaki Agam, CEO of Clean-Bit, TOMI’s partner in Israel, says “Clean-Bit has developed its own 'virus fighting bible' and is preventing the spread of the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus throughout the entire state of Israel. We have gained tremendous experience and success on the ground, utilizing TOMI’s SteraMist biological capabilities, while servicing and preventing the spread of the virus in all of Israel’s hospitals and defense facilities. The combination of our multi-disciplinary proprietary protocols combined with SteraMist technology, is an unbeatable formula.

We are thrilled to have our protocols now adopted throughout all of Israel. Thus, Clean-Bit has decided to open offices in other counties, utilizing its proprietary protocols and the cutting edge SteraMist technology to address all biological threats and stop the global spread of SARS CoV-2 coronavirus as well as other contamination threats.”

TOMI’s CEO, Dr. Halden Shane, states, “With the spread of SARS CoV-2 throughout the world, it is significant that no touch disinfection and decontamination is added to older manual cleaning protocols and is used to combat this deadly virus and assisting the world in flattening the curse of progression as well as controlling other pathogens which we cannot forget. We are here to assist our customers and continue to innovate for a safer world.”

TOMIEnvironmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Harold Paul
hpaul@tomimist.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
