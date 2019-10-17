Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  TomTom    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM

(TOM2)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sumitomo Electric and TomTom Collaborate to Improve Road Safety and Traffic Congestion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 01:01am EDT

ITS World Congress, Singapore, October 17, 2019   Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2), and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. today announced a collaboration utilizing Sumitomo Electric’s expertise in intelligent transport systems and TomTom’s highly accurate real-time traffic data and high definition maps. Working together, the companies will create mobility solutions designed to improve road safety and traffic congestion.

Koichi Washimi, General Manager of the Systems & Electronics Division, Sumitomo Electric, said: “Mobility is undergoing a major change, more so now than ever before – with innovative technologies and business models being born one after another. We believe that so many challenges in the intelligent transport systems field can be solved by fusing the expertise and technologies of our two companies, so I am delighted to be working with TomTom.”

Harold Goddijn, CEO, TomTom, said: “Our vision of a safe and autonomous world can only be achieved by working with innovative, expert partners like Sumitomo Electric. We’re very excited about the possibilities of our collaboration in tackling global mobility problems like traffic congestion and road safety.”

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

About Sumitomo Electric
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a recognized global technology leader with over 270,000 employees working at more than 390 group companies in 40 countries. Building on over 120 years of innovation, today Sumitomo Electric is engaged in diversified business activities that support people's daily lives and industries in five business segments: automotive, infocommunications, electronics, environment & energy, and industrial materials. For more information, visit https://global-sei.com.

For further Information:

TomTom Media:
tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

TomTom Investor Relations:
ir@tomtom.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOMTOM
01:02aTomTom's Next-Generation Road Event Reporter Launches
GL
01:01aSumitomo Electric and TomTom Collaborate to Improve Road Safety and Traffic C..
GL
01:01aTomTom Selects ChargeHub To Provide Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Infor..
GL
10/16EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Slip On Pessimism Over Brexit Deal And U.S.-C..
DJ
10/16TOMTOM : reports third quarter 2019 results
PU
10/02TomTom Launches Map Styler
GL
10/02TomTom and Verizon Co-Innovate to Help Improve Public Safety with 5G
GL
09/24TomTom says current car deals nearly $1.7 billion in revenue boost
RE
09/09TOMTOM : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/06TOMTOM : Microsoft integrating our navigation in connected vehicles platform
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 700 M
EBIT 2019 -283 M
Net income 2019 599 M
Finance 2019 392 M
Yield 2019 22,6%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,87x
EV / Sales2019 1,26x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 1 273 M
Chart TOMTOM
Duration : Period :
TomTom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,66  €
Last Close Price 9,71  €
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Peter N. Wakkie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM58.03%1 408
CISCO SYSTEMS7.99%196 812
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.28.65%41 781
NOKIA OYJ-9.24%28 288
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS50.17%28 266
ERICSSON AB6.80%28 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group