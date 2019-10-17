Sumitomo Electric and TomTom Collaborate to Improve Road Safety and Traffic Congestion

ITS World Congress, Singapore, October 17, 2019 Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2), and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. today announced a collaboration utilizing Sumitomo Electric’s expertise in intelligent transport systems and TomTom’s highly accurate real-time traffic data and high definition maps. Working together, the companies will create mobility solutions designed to improve road safety and traffic congestion.



Koichi Washimi, General Manager of the Systems & Electronics Division, Sumitomo Electric, said: “Mobility is undergoing a major change, more so now than ever before – with innovative technologies and business models being born one after another. We believe that so many challenges in the intelligent transport systems field can be solved by fusing the expertise and technologies of our two companies, so I am delighted to be working with TomTom.”

Harold Goddijn, CEO, TomTom, said: “Our vision of a safe and autonomous world can only be achieved by working with innovative, expert partners like Sumitomo Electric. We’re very excited about the possibilities of our collaboration in tackling global mobility problems like traffic congestion and road safety.”

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a recognized global technology leader with over 270,000 employees working at more than 390 group companies in 40 countries. Building on over 120 years of innovation, today Sumitomo Electric is engaged in diversified business activities that support people's daily lives and industries in five business segments: automotive, infocommunications, electronics, environment & energy, and industrial materials. For more information, visit https://global-sei.com.

