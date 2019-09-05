Log in
TOMTOM

(TOM2)
TomTom Launches Autonomous Test Vehicle
GL
Number of TomTom-Powered Automated Vehicles on Road Doubles
GL
TomTom Collaborates with HELLA Aglaia for Real-Time HD Map Updating
GL
TomTom Collaborates with HELLA Aglaia for Real-Time HD Map Updating

09/05/2019 | 01:00am EDT


IAA Frankfurt, Germany, September 5, 2019       TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, and HELLA Aglaia, a global supplier of computer vision software to the automotive industry, today announced a collaboration to move towards updating the TomTom High Definition (HD Map) in real time using crowdsourced camera data from vehicles. TomTom’s HD Map is a critical component for safe and comfortable autonomous driving.

As part of the collaboration, HELLA Aglaia will use AutoStream – TomTom’s innovative map delivery system – to access the latest TomTom HD Map on demand and will use the HD Map in the vehicle for accurate localization. In addition, HELLA Aglaia will share processed camera data to TomTom's cloud-based mapping system for autonomous driving, updating the TomTom HD Map in real time. This will be achieved by generating crowdsourced map updates called Roadagrams which are used to ensure the HD Map reflects the reality of the road. TomTom AutoStream then delivers the updated map data back to the vehicle. The technology will be demonstrated to automakers and Tier 1s by the end of the year.

Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving, TomTom, said: “We believe that an up-to-date HD map is critical for safe and comfortable autonomous driving. By joining forces with HELLA Aglaia we are offering automakers and Tier 1s the possibility to move towards faster TomTom HD Map updates. We’re proud to be working with them to serve their European and global customers.”

Kay Talmi, Managing Director at HELLA Aglaia, added: “By achieving compatibility between TomTom’s cloud-based mapping service and Aglaia’s in-vehicle camera software we will be able to offer automakers a new option for HD Map updates from their fleet while keeping the flexibility of our software-only-solution which easily scales from ADAS to automated driving.”

Visitors to IAA Frankfurt can meet TomTom in Hall 8, booth C39.

ENDS

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

About HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH is a full subsidiary of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and is one of the leading global developers of intelligent visual sensor systems. The result of many years of experience, our expertise in mono- and stereo-camera systems, image processing and software programming makes possible the development of innovative industrial solutions and highly effective products for driver-assistance systems, electromobility and people counting. Many of our products set international standards and open completely new application possibilities and future opportunities.

www.hella-aglaia.com

For further Information:

TomTom Media:

tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

TomTom Investor Relations:

ir@tomtom.com

 

