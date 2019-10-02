Log in
TomTom Launches Map Styler

10/02/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechCrunch Disrupt, TomTom [TOM2], the location technology specialist, today announced the launch of TomTom Map Styler. This new tool provides a suite of web services to customize detailed and fresh maps for web and mobile apps. The free tool allows developers and designers to be in control of their map design and create custom map styles conforming to a particular brand identity.

With TomTom Maps API, developers can already integrate highly detailed and customizable maps in their application with only a few lines of code. TomTom Map Styler will now make it easier to use TomTom Maps API and create custom map styles. TomTom offers more than 900 map features to select from, and all features can be styled with brand identity elements like color, opacity, patterns, line width and font size. The interface is intuitive and user-friendly, so developers feel in control of modifying any element of the map.

Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise, said: “Our developer community actively use the TomTom Maps API, yet they can be a bit overwhelmed by the number of possibilities to modify map features. We introduced TomTom Map Styler to further improve the experience of customizing our maps, helping developers to keep visual consistency for their website or mobile app.”

Developers can get started with TomTom SDKs and APIs on TomTom’s self-service developer portal: developer.tomtom.com.

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

For further Information:

TomTom Media:
Remco Meerstra
tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

TomTom Investor Relations:
ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb5c275c-a104-48d0-aa2e-c2bf1a99f955

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2019
