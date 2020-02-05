TomTom : Q4 2019 Results Presentation

Automotive backlog increased to around €1.8 billion
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles embeds our maps, navigation software and services globally
Daimler Trucks adopted our ADAS Map to create a smart cruise control for its vehicles
Subaru selected our maps and navigation software for its next generation IVI platform
Continue to invest in strategic areas whilst generating cash
Further mapmaking system automation to provide better maps at lower cost per modification
Advance our online navigation system offering, allowing for fresher maps andup-to-date software
Assist OEMs in delivering a better user experience
Further improve our Maps APIs, especially map display and search
Financial highlights
Group revenue of €156 million (Q4 '18: €174 million)
Gross margin of 79% (Q4 '18: 67%)
Free cash flow of €48 million (Q4 '18: €66 million1)
Deferred revenue position of €369 million (Q4 '18: €281 million)
Net cash position of €437 million (Q4 '18: €252 million)
New share buyback program of €50 million
The figures presented above are for continuing operations only.
1Q4 '18 Free cash flow from continuing operations is indicative.
Total Revenue €701 million
(initial outlook ~€675 million)
Gross Margin 74%
(initial outlook > 70%)
Adjusted EPS €0.20
(initial outlook ~€0.15)
FCF 9%
(initial outlook 10%)
We reiterate ourmid-term revenue guidance for Location
Technology to grow its revenue to around €500 million by 2021, which represents a CAGR of around 10% for the period between 2018 and 2021. Our expectations are supported by an
Automotive backlog of around €1.8 billion
We will continue to invest to improve our competitive position and capture market opportunities. We forecast for 2020 a limited increase in our cash spend compared with 2019
Double digit FCF as a % of group revenue as amid-term target
2020 Outlook
Actuals 2019
Revenue
€650 - €675 million
€701 million
of which from
€450 - €475 million
€426 million
Location Technology
FCF as % of
Mid to high single digit
9%
Group revenue
Estimated Automotive IFRS backlog phasing of revenues (in %)
1,800
66%
16% 18%
Today
2020E
2021E
>2022E
Automotive backlog is defined as the cumulative expected IFRS revenue from all awarded Automotive deals
Automotive awards do not provide minimum volume or purchase requirements. Volumes are based on our and our clients' estimates of car sales and take rates
Year on year change of the backlog is the result of the following:
Revenue recognition during the year
Estimate of cumulative value of all awarded contracts during the year
Reassessment of the value of awarded contracts from previous periods
Values € in millions, unless stated otherwise
Continuously refreshed content and releasable software leads to a different balance sheet profile
697
38
PP&E
Lease
292
assets
442
30
Intangible
290
assets
182
30
80
132
Year-end
CAPEX
D&A
Year-end
CAPEX
D&A
Year-end
CAPEX
D&A
Year-end
2018
& Lease
2019
& Lease
2020e
& Lease
2021e
2019
2020e
2021e
Values € in millions
We will continue to invest in our transactional mapmaking platform to realize a higher degree of automation in content creation and further develop our online navigation software and Maps APIs
504
A
Content (70%)
443
•
Sourcing
Today Trend
347
25%
•
Processing
25%
299
•
Engineering
50%
B Application layer (30%)
2018
2019
2020e
2018
2019
2020e
Values € in millions, unless stated otherwise. Cash spend excludes Cost of Sales
FY '18
FY '19
46%
39%
€687m 54%
€701m
61%
Location Technology
Consumer
FY '18
FY '19
36%
31%
€687m
€701m
64%
69%
Software & content
Hardware
(€ in thousands)
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
REVENUE
176,330
173,999
169,527
210,803
164,206
156,223
Automotive
59,365
73,397
65,126
75,944
55,404
69,190
Enterprise
33,906
33,225
37,833
40,156
41,141
41,187
Consumer
83,059
67,377
66,568
94,703
67,661
45,846
Cost of sales
50,275
56,638
48,273
68,759
36,277
32,249
GROSS RESULT
126,055
117,361
121,254
142,044
127,929
123,974
Gross margin
71%
67%
72%
67%
78%
79%
Research and development expenses
50,637
71,902
72,498
78,840
80,272
91,175
Amortisation of technology and databases
27,126
31,200
24,474
106,561
65,038
65,120
Marketing expenses
7,570
7,439
6,945
6,432
7,057
9,002
Selling, general and administrative expenses
30,521
19,568
30,529
33,170
32,647
36,398
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
115,854
130,109
134,446
225,003
185,014
201,695
OPERATING RESULT (EBIT)
10,201
-12,748
-13,192
-82,959
-57,085
-77,721
EBIT margin
6%
-7%
-8%
-39%
-35%
-50%
EBITDA
43,778
27,774
18,779
30,983
15,854
-4,588
EBITDA margin
25%
16%
11%
15%
10%
-3%
Net result from continuing operations
4,535
-9,184
-15,325-65,254-43,429
-68,958
Net result tax profit from discontinued operations
12,625
10,607
18,615
807,237
NET RESULT
17,160
1,423
3,290
741,983
-43,429
-68,958
EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in €)
Diluted EPS
0.02
-0.04
-0.07
-0.34
-0.33
-0.52
Diluted Adjusted EPS1
0.10
0.09
0.00
-0.01
0.33
-0.07
Net result from continuing operations
4,535
-9,184
-15,325
-65,254
-43,429
-68,958
Movement of deferred and unbilled revenue
12,931
28,700
6,578
-10,736
60,632
20,070
Acquisition related amortization
11,643
11,643
11,643
91,999
51,821
51,822
Tax impact
-5,701
-9,360
-3,826
-17,017
-24,740
-11,549
Adjusted net result
23,408
21,799
-930
-1,008
44,284
-8,619
FY '19
FY '18
700,759
686,798
265,665
245,046
160,317
127,226
274,777
314,526
185,557
211,471
515,202
475,327
74%
69%
322,785
220,853
261,194
108,200
29,436
28,015
132,744
115,354
746,159
472,422
-230,957
2,905
-33%
0%
61,028 142,042
9% 21%
-192,965
-2,862
825,852
47,622
632,887
44,760
-1.13
-0.01
0.20
0.32
-192,965-2,862
76,544 53,200
207,283 46,572
-57,134-23,074
33,728 73,836
1Earnings per fully diluted share count adjusted for movement of deferred and unbilled revenue, impairments and acquisition related amortization on a post-tax basis.
(€ in thousands)
30-Sep-18
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-19
30-Jun-19
30-Sep-19
31-Dec-19
ASSETS
Goodwill
255,858
192,294
192,294
192,294
192,294
192,294
Intangible assets
684,229
634,728
613,978
509,597
444,646
380,160
Other contract related assets
20,896
24,497
27,715
21,606
23,679
23,923
Other non-current assets
86,175
70,968
75,281
73,421
72,125
71,454
Inventories
35,717
26,400
25,571
19,033
27,483
25,315
Trade receivables
128,868
92,530
99,631
111,981
136,755
99,776
Unbilled receivables
26,375
22,512
26,169
42,621
33,359
34,374
Other receivables and prepayments
34,088
54,998
45,522
56,891
59,435
45,351
Cash and cash equivalents and fixed term deposits
178,522
247,675
206,593
372,030
392,865
436,520
Assets held for sale
128,323
155,325
TOTAL ASSETS
1,450,728
1,494,925
1,468,079
1,399,474
1,382,641
1,309,167
TOTAL EQUITY
771,266
774,109
780,425
774,619
735,016
665,932
Deferred tax liability
84,506
80,436
78,827
57,605
42,764
27,283
Lease liability
40,647
38,730
38,938
36,757
34,672
34,268
Provisions
65,841
74,412
70,353
67,261
56,809
55,020
Trade payables
49,903
51,076
46,383
52,871
46,651
47,085
Deferred revenue
284,694
280,910
291,145
296,861
348,230
369,317
Other contract related liabilities
48,376
38,665
36,376
40,519
37,692
26,745
Accruals and other liabilities
105,495
101,180
76,631
72,981
80,807
83,517
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
55,407
49,001
TOTAL LIABILITIES
679,462
720,816
687,654
624,855
647,625
643,235
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,450,728
1,494,925
1,468,079
1,399,474
1,382,641
1,309,167
Net cash
178,522
252,112
240,551
372,030
392,865
436,520
Net cash classified as held for sale
4,437
33,958
Net cash of continuing operations
178,522
247,675
206,593
372,030
392,865
436,520
(€ in thousands)
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Operating result
23,782
-45
5,824
-82,959
-57,085
-77,721
Financial gains/(losses)
523
1,420
-437
-208
1,424
-1,098
Depreciation and amortisation
38,654
43,666
31,971
113,942
72,939
73,133
Other
2,569
7,530
-196
-1,764
-12,608
-9,031
Changes in working capital1
-7,387
37,898
-34,186
-6,830
23,431
68,062
CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS
58,141
90,469
2,976
22,181
28,101
53,345
Interest received
187
32
277
213
339
357
Interest (paid)
-506
-517
-437
-1,203
-262
-409
Corporate income taxes (paid)/received
-1,407
-2,711
-1,887
-6,816
-1,062
-2,034
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
56,415
87,273
929
14,375
27,116
51,259
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
-27,915
-9,112
-9,913
867,491
-4,445
-226,046
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
-5,307
-4,657
-2,902
-750,221
-2,231
-3,762
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
23,193
73,504
-11,886
131,645
20,440
-178,549
FY '19
-211,941-319 291,985 -23,599 50,477
106,603
1,186 -2,311-11,799
93,679
627,087
-759,116
-38,350
FY '18
55,513
269
158,188
4,349
20,918
239,237
429 -1,593-9,100
228,973
-83,893
-14,771
130,309
Free cash flow
Cash flow from operating activties
56,415
87,273
929
14,375
27,116
51,259
93,679
228,973
Investments in intangible assets
-22,149
-4,762
-4,851
-3,530
-1,573
-1,462
-11,416
-64,117
Investment in tangible assets
-5,841
-4,459
-5,062
-2,592
-2,872
-2,118
-12,644
-20,035
Free cash flow from total operations
28,425
78,052
-8,984
8,253
22,671
47,679
69,619
144,821
Free cash flow from discontinued operations
-13,337-12,027-11,244
7,378
-3,866
-55,205
Free cash flow from continuing operations
15,088
66,025
-20,228
15,631
22,671
47,679
65,753
89,616
FCF from continuing operations as a % revenue
9%
38%
-12%
7%
14%
31%
9%
13%
1Includes the movement of non-current deferred revenue.
22018 Free cash flows from continuing operations are indicative.
Q4 '19
YTD '19
Common shares outstanding at the end of the period
132,366,672
132,366,672
Shares in issue at the beginning of the period
131,447,251
231,240,514
Shares in issue at the end of the period
131,541,998
131,541,998
Average shares in issue during the period1
131,483,105
170,973,367
[A]
In the money share options at the beginning of the period
2,803,141
2,805,980
In the money share options at the end of the period
2,709,084
2,709,084
Average potential dilutive share options outstanding during the period2
2,686,700
1,713,877
Average non-dilutive share options during the period
1,557,453
398,160
Average shares outstanding from dilution of options3
1,129,247
1,315,717
[B]
Average shares outstanding from dilution of restricted stock units
729,049
591,306
[C]
Average fully diluted shares outstanding during Q4 '19 and YTD '19 4
133,341,401
172,880,390
[A+B+C]
Shares held in treasury of 824,674 are taken into account when calculating the weighted average shares outstanding.
In the money options based on average share price for the period.
Weighted average diluted options based on the period outstanding.
4The average share price for the quarter was €9.85 and the average share price for the year was €9.09.
The financial information in this report includes measures, which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) such as IFRS. We believe this information, along with comparable GAAP measurements, gives insight to investors because it provides a basis for evaluating our operational performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Wherever appropriate and practical, we provide reconciliations to relevant GAAP measures.
Automotive operational revenueis IFRS Automotive revenue adjusted for the movement of deferred and unbilled revenue Automotive backlogis the cumulative expected IFRS revenue from all awarded Automotive deals
Gross marginis calculated as gross profit divided by revenue EBITis equal to our operating result
EBIT marginis calculated as operating result divided by revenue
EBITDAis equal to our operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges
EBITDA marginis calculated as operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges divided by revenue
Adjusted net resultis calculated as net result of continuing operations attributed to equity holders adjusted for movement of deferred/unbilled revenue, impairments and acquisition related
amortization on a post-tax basis
Adjusted EPSis calculated as adjusted net result divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares over the period
Net cashis defined as our cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified as held-for-sale (IFRS 5) minus the nominal value of our outstanding bank borrowings
Free cash flowis cash from operating activities from continuing operations minus capital expenditure (investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of continuing