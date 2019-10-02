Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  TomTom    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM

(TOM2)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/02 03:13:49 pm
10.124 EUR   -1.71%
02:45pTomTom Launches Map Styler
GL
02:45pTomTom and Verizon Co-Innovate to Help Improve Public Safety with 5G
GL
09/24TomTom says current car deals nearly $1.7 billion in revenue boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TomTom and Verizon Co-Innovate to Help Improve Public Safety with 5G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechCrunch Disrupt -- In an onstage presentation at TechCrunch Disrupt SF, one of the world’s leading conferences for tech start-ups, TomTom [TOM2] and Verizon announced a 5G innovation project focused on making intersections safer for emergency vehicles.

Each year in the U.S. there are an estimated 6,500 accidents involving ambulances and about 300 police cruiser pursuits that lead to injuries or fatalities. Over a 10-year period, there were roughly 31,600 accidents involving fire vehicles. TomTom and Verizon are working to help change that by making it easier for emergency vehicles to move more safely through intersections using TomTom HD (High Definition) Maps in combination with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. This collaboration contributes to the global Vision Zero initiative that aims to eradicate fatalities and serious traffic accidents involving road traffic. Working together at the Mcity Test Facility, the University of Michigan’s testbed for autonomous vehicles, the companies are exploring how 5G-connected cars, traffic lights, and cameras at intersections can boost pedestrian safety and avoid accidents.

Using TomTom HD Maps to create an essentially real-time 3D visualization of an intersection, along with near real-time kinematics and the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, the goal of this initiative is to enable the sharing of location information coming from all entities at the intersection with emergency vehicles in near real-time with near-perfect reliability and accuracy. 

Jeff Frantz, Executive Director, Verizon Location Technology said: “By harnessing the power of the Verizon 5G network and its massive bandwidth, super-fast speeds and ultra-low latency, this collaboration with TomTom will help us to create a next-generation service that can enable safer intersections for all.”

“TomTom and Verizon already have a long history and this collaboration project emphasizes TomTom’s partnership mindset in exploring new opportunities for our customers’ success,” according to Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise. “TomTom continues to be at the forefront of innovation to offer location technology for a safer, cleaner and congestion-free world.”

About TomTom
TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services. To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
www.tomtom.com

About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch, and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

For further information:

TomTom Media:
Remco Meerstra
tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

TomTom Investor Relations:
ir@tomtom.com

Verizon Media:
Chris Ashraf
Christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/767de4ac-69c6-4543-a21d-1ca9b8e156f8

Primary Logo

TomTom and Verizon Co-Innovate to Help Improve Public Safety with 5G

TomTom and Verizon Co-Innovate to Help Improve Public Safety with 5G

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOMTOM
02:45pTomTom Launches Map Styler
GL
02:45pTomTom and Verizon Co-Innovate to Help Improve Public Safety with 5G
GL
09/24TomTom says current car deals nearly $1.7 billion in revenue boost
RE
09/09TOMTOM : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/06TOMTOM : Microsoft integrating our navigation in connected vehicles platform
RE
09/06TomTom Navigation Integrated with Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform
GL
09/05TomTom Launches Autonomous Test Vehicle
GL
09/05Number of TomTom-Powered Automated Vehicles on Road Doubles
GL
09/05TomTom Collaborates with HELLA Aglaia for Real-Time HD Map Updating
GL
08/20TomTom Boosts Electric Revolution with Tools to Beat Range Anxiety
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 705 M
EBIT 2019 -240 M
Net income 2019 599 M
Finance 2019 392 M
Yield 2019 21,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,82x
EV / Sales2019 1,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 1 322 M
Chart TOMTOM
Duration : Period :
TomTom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,73  €
Last Close Price 10,30  €
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Peter N. Wakkie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM67.63%1 472
CISCO SYSTEMS10.18%209 760
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.24.25%39 978
NOKIA OYJ-10.65%28 469
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS43.81%28 383
ERICSSON AB0.67%26 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group