TomTom’s Next-Generation Road Event Reporter Launches

Road closures and events can now be reported to hundreds of millions of drivers more easily

ITS World Congress, Singapore, October 17, 2019 TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announced that the second generation of its tool for reporting road closures, works and events, is now available. The TomTom Road Event Reporter is an easy-to-use web-based application that allows road authorities and trusted TomTom partners to help drivers avoid unnecessary delay and frustration by reporting current and upcoming road events.

Ralf-Peter Schäfer, VP Traffic and Travel Information, TomTom, comments: “Government agencies, automotive and logistics customers, as well as drivers in general rely on TomTom’s real-time traffic information to keep moving, so capturing as much information as possible on road closures and other events is absolutely critical for us. That’s why we’ve developed our next-generation Road Event Reporter tool which is even more intuitive for cities and road authorities to use.”

Cities and road authorities can announce roadworks in time for drivers to find new routes and stop congestion from forming; event organizers can announce races, festivals, or street markets that might disrupt traffic; and trusted partners can add critical information in real-time to enable the most optimal driving experience for their customers.

The free-to-use TomTom Road Event Reporter, which is map-based and allows the visualization of traffic flow and incidents, is available in the 81 countries where TomTom provides real-time traffic information.

Visitors to the TomTom booth at ITS World Congress can see a demonstration of the tool.

