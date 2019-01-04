TomTom Celebrates Automated Driving Milestone: Half a Million Vehicles on the Road

TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, announces that its maps for automated driving are powering over half a million Level 1 and Level 2-enabled automated vehicles on the road today. The half million vehicles are across multiple manufacturers.

As defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers, Level 1 encompasses automation of either lateral or longitudinal vehicle motion control, while Level 2 encompasses automation of lateral and longitudinal vehicle motion control. Commercial vehicles drive more efficiently, saving fuel and reducing emissions; and passenger cars will more safely pilot their passengers on the road.

Willem Strijbosch, TomTom’s Head of Autonomous Driving, comments: “The road towards a fully autonomous future is exciting – and we’re already powering automated driving on the roads right now. TomTom’s vision is an autonomous future with safer roads, free of congestion and emissions – today’s milestone is a key step towards this.”

Join TomTom at CES – January 8-11, 2019. North Hall, Booth #5226.

ENDS

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005012/en/