TomTom Celebrates Automated Driving Milestone: Half a Million Vehicles on the Road

TomTom (TOM2),
the location technology specialist, announces that its maps for
automated driving are powering over half a million Level 1 and Level
2-enabled automated vehicles on the road today. The half million
vehicles are across multiple manufacturers.
As defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers, Level 1 encompasses
automation of either lateral or longitudinal vehicle motion control,
while Level 2 encompasses automation of lateral and longitudinal vehicle
motion control. Commercial vehicles drive more efficiently, saving fuel
and reducing emissions; and passenger cars will more safely pilot their
passengers on the road.
Willem Strijbosch, TomTom’s Head of Autonomous Driving, comments: “The
road towards a fully autonomous future is exciting – and we’re already
powering automated driving on the roads right now. TomTom’s vision is an
autonomous future with safer roads, free of congestion and emissions –
today’s milestone is a key step towards this.”
Join TomTom at CES – January 8-11, 2019. North Hall, Booth #5226.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005012/en/