TomTom : Collaborates with DENSO to Develop End-To-End Autonomous Driving System

Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2),
today announced that it will accelerate the future of driving by
collaborating with DENSO
on its software platform for autonomous vehicles. TomTom's High
Definition (HD) Map will work in combination with DENSO in-vehicle
sensors such as cameras and radars to power the localization, perception
and path planning functions for a complete autonomous driving system.
This collaboration will allow DENSO to offer a market-leading system
targeting Level 2 automation for highways and major urban roads, by
leveraging the end-to-end mapping system developed together with TomTom.
Combining DENSO's sensors with TomTom HD Maps will result in a system
that is more advanced, more reliable and safer. TomTom and DENSO have
teams working together in Japan.
As part of this agreement, DENSO will provide processed sensor data to
TomTom’s end-to-end mapping system for autonomous vehicles and advanced
driver assistance systems (ADAS), updating TomTom’s HD Map on the fly.
This will be achieved by generating crowdsourced map updates called
Roadagrams which are used to ensure the HD Map reflects the reality of
the road. Combined with sensor data from survey vehicles, TomTom can
guarantee an accurate global HD Map. AutoStream – TomTom’s innovative
map delivery system – then delivers the latest map data to the vehicles
on demand.
Harold Goddijn, CEO, TomTom, said: “DENSO is a long-time leader in
automotive ADAS technology. We're proud to be working with them to serve
their Japanese and global customers. This collaboration proves the value
of the TomTom HD Map and TomTom AutoStream as critical components for
autonomous vehicles.”
Hiroyuki Wakabayashi, Executive Vice President, DENSO, said: “We
reviewed various digital mapping platforms and determined that the
TomTom HD Map and TomTom AutoStream reflect our vision of bringing
changes in the road noted by our sensors back to all vehicles as quickly
as possible through HD Map updates. Just as importantly, TomTom shares
our commitment to safety that is paramount to the autonomous driving
experience. Together, we will lead the industry with innovative
solutions for all OEMs.”
Join TomTom at CES – January 8-11, 2019. North Hall, Booth #5226.
ENDS
We at TomTom are excited to share the news about our collaboration
with Denso, which is in line with TomTom strategy and is beneficial to
our long-term development. This collaboration will have no material
financial impact on this year’s revenue.
NOTES TO EDITORS
The TomTom HD Map is a digital map product which makes autonomous
vehicles safer and more comfortable by complementing sensors, powering
accurate localization and enabling path planning. TomTom’s HD Map is the
first to cover highways and interstates across the USA, Western Europe,
Japan and South Korea.
TomTom AutoStream is an innovative map delivery service for autonomous
driving and advanced driver assistance systems. It ensures an autonomous
vehicle can always use the latest map data for the road ahead, while
minimizing data consumption.
About TomTom
TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist,
shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software,
real-time traffic information and services.
To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and
emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving.
By combining our extensive experience with leading business and
technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and,
ultimately, autonomous driving.
Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, TomTom’s
technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
www.tomtom.com
About DENSO Corporation
DENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan has
approximately 220 subsidiaries in 35 countries and regions (including
Japan) and employs approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Consolidated
global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1
billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global
consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is
traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go
to www.denso.com,
or visit DENSO media website at www.denso.com/global/en/news/media-center/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005013/en/