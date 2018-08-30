TomTom (TOM2)
today announced the launch of the TomTom GO Essential – a
feature-packed, connected sat nav with hands-free calling, voice
control, compatibility with Siri voice recognition software and Google
Now™ service, fully interactive screen and a magnetic mount. Also
included are Lifetime* Europe Maps and Traffic updates, with a six-month
trial of TomTom Speed Cameras, making it easy to stay up to date on new
roads and helping the driver to avoid traffic and fines.
TomTom Go Essential: Powerful Navigation Seamlessly Integrated with Smartphone (Photo: Business Wire)
The all new TomTom GO Essential is a powerful yet easy-to-use navigation
device that seamlessly integrates with a smartphone. The built-in Wi-Fi®
means that drivers no longer need to connect to a computer to get the
latest maps and software updates. In addition, by connecting to a
smartphone, the new TomTom GO Essential makes driving safer with
hands-free calling, compatibility with Siri and Google Now™ and reading
aloud smartphone notifications such as text messages. It also is a
smart-learning device that recognises driving habits to predict when a
driver is going to frequent destinations saved in My Places.
Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer, comments: “Hot on the
heels of the launch of the TomTom GO Basic, the TomTom GO Essential is
the second product in our new simplified product line-up. With this
introduction, we are now able to offer a better-connected driving
experience, pre-planning capabilities, and TomTom Road Trips inspiration
to a broader audience.”
The TomTom GO Essential opens the world to the route sharing community TomTom
Road Trips, a free platform which lets travellers discover the most
epic driving routes, and personalize it with their own adventures up
mountains, along coastal roads, into forests and beyond. TomTom Road
Trips works seamlessly with TomTom
MyDrive, TomTom’s existing online route planner. With TomTom MyDrive
drivers can pick a route and search for locations on their smartphone or
computer and sync it with their sat nav so they are ready to explore the
world.
The 5” or 6” fully-interactive touchscreen TomTom GO Essential is
available in Europe on TomTom’s online store and at selected e-tailers
from today, and in-store from beginning-October for €199.95 (5”) /
€249.95 (6”).
Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®
Siri is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other
countries.
Google Now is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Lifetime is the useful life of the device, which means the period of
time that TomTom continues to support a device with either software
updates, services, content or accessories. A device will have reached
the end of its useful life when one or more is no longer available or if
no updates have been downloaded to the device for a period of 36 months
or more. For more information visit tomtom.com/lifetimemaps.
About TomTom
TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most
influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a
start-up, into a global technology company.
We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and
services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the
globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking
technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; portable
navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet
management and connected car services.
Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology
partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with
autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.
Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer
advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed
and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five
billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com
