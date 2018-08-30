Log in
TomTom Go Essential: Powerful Navigation Seamlessly Integrated with Smartphone

08/30/2018 | 07:31am CEST

Drive smarter and safer with hands-free calling, updates via Wi-Fi®, and voice control

TomTom (TOM2) today announced the launch of the TomTom GO Essential – a feature-packed, connected sat nav with hands-free calling, voice control, compatibility with Siri voice recognition software and Google Now™ service, fully interactive screen and a magnetic mount. Also included are Lifetime* Europe Maps and Traffic updates, with a six-month trial of TomTom Speed Cameras, making it easy to stay up to date on new roads and helping the driver to avoid traffic and fines.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005811/en/

TomTom Go Essential: Powerful Navigation Seamlessly Integrated with Smartphone (Photo: Business Wire ...

TomTom Go Essential: Powerful Navigation Seamlessly Integrated with Smartphone (Photo: Business Wire)

The all new TomTom GO Essential is a powerful yet easy-to-use navigation device that seamlessly integrates with a smartphone. The built-in Wi-Fi® means that drivers no longer need to connect to a computer to get the latest maps and software updates. In addition, by connecting to a smartphone, the new TomTom GO Essential makes driving safer with hands-free calling, compatibility with Siri and Google Now™ and reading aloud smartphone notifications such as text messages. It also is a smart-learning device that recognises driving habits to predict when a driver is going to frequent destinations saved in My Places.

Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer, comments: “Hot on the heels of the launch of the TomTom GO Basic, the TomTom GO Essential is the second product in our new simplified product line-up. With this introduction, we are now able to offer a better-connected driving experience, pre-planning capabilities, and TomTom Road Trips inspiration to a broader audience.”

The TomTom GO Essential opens the world to the route sharing community TomTom Road Trips, a free platform which lets travellers discover the most epic driving routes, and personalize it with their own adventures up mountains, along coastal roads, into forests and beyond. TomTom Road Trips works seamlessly with TomTom MyDrive, TomTom’s existing online route planner. With TomTom MyDrive drivers can pick a route and search for locations on their smartphone or computer and sync it with their sat nav so they are ready to explore the world.

The 5” or 6” fully-interactive touchscreen TomTom GO Essential is available in Europe on TomTom’s online store and at selected e-tailers from today, and in-store from beginning-October for €199.95 (5”) / €249.95 (6”).

ENDS

Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®

Siri is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Google Now is a trademark of Google LLC.

*Lifetime is the useful life of the device, which means the period of time that TomTom continues to support a device with either software updates, services, content or accessories. A device will have reached the end of its useful life when one or more is no longer available or if no updates have been downloaded to the device for a period of 36 months or more. For more information visit tomtom.com/lifetimemaps.

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; portable navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com


© Business Wire 2018
