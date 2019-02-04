Log in
TomTom : Microsoft Strengthen Partnership

02/04/2019 | 12:35pm EST

By Adria Calatayud

TomTom said Monday that it is expanding its partnership with Microsoft by providing location-based services to Microsoft's cloud offerings.

TomTom's maps and traffic data will now be available across Microsoft's cloud services, the Dutch navigational-technologies company said. As part of the expanded relationship between the two companies, Microsoft Azure will become TomTom's preferred cloud partner, the Dutch company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

