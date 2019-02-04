TomTom : Microsoft Strengthen Partnership

By Adria Calatayud

TomTom said Monday that it is expanding its partnership with Microsoft by providing location-based services to Microsoft's cloud offerings.

TomTom's maps and traffic data will now be available across Microsoft's cloud services, the Dutch navigational-technologies company said. As part of the expanded relationship between the two companies, Microsoft Azure will become TomTom's preferred cloud partner, the Dutch company said.

