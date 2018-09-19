Log in
TomTom Platform to Provide Navigation Data to Daimler Trucks

09/19/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

By Adam Clark

TomTom said Wednesday that it has won a contract to supply Daimler truck business with navigation data technology.

The Dutch navigation-technology company didn't disclose any financial details of the deal, under which its vehicle-integrated Bridge Hub platform will provide navigational data to Daimler Trucks drivers.

Shares in TomTom fell over 20% Tuesday on the news that Alphabet has partnered with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to provide Google Android operating systems on vehicle dashboards starting in 2021.

TomTom shares were last down 5.5% at EUR6.07.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.56% 1159.58 Delayed Quote.10.79%
DAIMLER 0.63% 56.12 Delayed Quote.-21.23%
TOMTOM -6.01% 6.036 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
TOMTOM NV --End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 817 M
EBIT 2018 33,3 M
Net income 2018 27,0 M
Finance 2018 187 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 53,12
P/E ratio 2019 36,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 1 513 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,0 €
Spread / Average Target 71%
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Peter N. Wakkie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM-22.13%2 340
CISCO SYSTEMS23.92%215 356
QUALCOMM16.71%107 598
ERICSSON44.36%28 845
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.15%20 525
ARISTA NETWORKS INC13.41%19 834
