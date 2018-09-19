TomTom Platform to Provide Navigation Data to Daimler Trucks

By Adam Clark

TomTom said Wednesday that it has won a contract to supply Daimler truck business with navigation data technology.

The Dutch navigation-technology company didn't disclose any financial details of the deal, under which its vehicle-integrated Bridge Hub platform will provide navigational data to Daimler Trucks drivers.

Shares in TomTom fell over 20% Tuesday on the news that Alphabet has partnered with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to provide Google Android operating systems on vehicle dashboards starting in 2021.

TomTom shares were last down 5.5% at EUR6.07.

