TomTom : Powers the New Nissan LEAF's In-Vehicle Infotainment System

TomTom (TOM2),
the location technology specialist, has been chosen by Nissan as the
supplier of navigation components for its Nissan LEAF. TomTom will
supply TomTom Maps as well as TomTom Traffic and Online Search to the
new enhanced NissanConnect in-vehicle infotainment system which will now
come with Nissan’s iconic electric vehicle, the most sold EV of 2018 in
Europe.
TomTom Traffic provides an accurate, real-time traffic information
service, which will keep Nissan LEAF drivers informed and help them
reduce their travel time, whilst TomTom Online Search allows them to
seamlessly search for an address, business or place of interest.
Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “The
fantastic thing about our offering is that TomTom navigation components
work off-the-shelf and can be easily integrated into car manufacturers’
customized infotainment systems. It’s great to be working with Nissan to
offer its drivers a seamless connected car experience.”
The Nissan LEAF with its new NissanConnect in-vehicle infotainment
system will be on show at the Geneva Motor Show from March 5, 2019.
About TomTom
TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist,
shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software,
real-time traffic information and services.
To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and
emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving.
By combining our extensive experience with leading business and
technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and,
ultimately, autonomous driving.
Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s
technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
www.tomtom.com
