TomTom : Powers the New Nissan LEAF's In-Vehicle Infotainment System

03/05/2019 | 01:31am EST

TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, has been chosen by Nissan as the supplier of navigation components for its Nissan LEAF. TomTom will supply TomTom Maps as well as TomTom Traffic and Online Search to the new enhanced NissanConnect in-vehicle infotainment system which will now come with Nissan’s iconic electric vehicle, the most sold EV of 2018 in Europe.

TomTom Traffic provides an accurate, real-time traffic information service, which will keep Nissan LEAF drivers informed and help them reduce their travel time, whilst TomTom Online Search allows them to seamlessly search for an address, business or place of interest.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “The fantastic thing about our offering is that TomTom navigation components work off-the-shelf and can be easily integrated into car manufacturers’ customized infotainment systems. It’s great to be working with Nissan to offer its drivers a seamless connected car experience.”

The Nissan LEAF with its new NissanConnect in-vehicle infotainment system will be on show at the Geneva Motor Show from March 5, 2019.

ENDS

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com


© Business Wire 2019
