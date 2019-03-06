TomTom : Volkswagen Group Awards Global Deal to TomTom

Geneva Motor Show: TomTom (TOM2)
today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year extension to an
existing European deal to provide its traffic service to Volkswagen
Group car brands. They include Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen
Nutzfahrzeuge, Skoda, Lamborghini and Bentley. In addition, TomTom has
been chosen as the traffic service provider for Audi vehicles in China
and Japan.
TomTom Traffic is used by car manufacturers, governments, app developers
and enterprises across a range of mobility applications. For drivers,
TomTom Traffic provides an accurate, real-time traffic information
service, which helps drivers make better decisions and save time on
their journey.
Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, comments:
“Automakers choose TomTom Traffic for its accuracy, freshness and
reliability. Volkswagen Group’s renewal of their deal with us, and
extension to include Audi in Asia, is a fantastic endorsement of our
superiority.”
