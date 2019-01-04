TomTom : and Delphi Technologies Collaborate on Intelligent Driving Solutions

TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today announces that it is collaborating with Delphi Technologies (DLPH), to help powertrains become predictive. The vehicle’s powertrain control system will be enriched with TomTom’s maps so it knows what’s up ahead. Map data such as speed limits and road gradient combine to control a vehicle’s speed, reducing energy consumption and helping to improve safety.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, comments: “Making every journey safe and comfortable is only one part of the puzzle – making them as efficient as possible is a huge challenge too. Our collaboration with Delphi Technologies will help us to deploy our maps to optimize every journey by reducing vehicle fuel consumption and emissions.”

We at TomTom are excited to share the news about our collaboration with Delphi Technologies, which is in line with TomTom strategy and is beneficial to our long-term development. This collaboration will have no material financial impact on this year’s revenue.

