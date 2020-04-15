Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  TomTom NV    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/15 07:04:56 am
7.083 EUR   -8.43%
06:26aTOMTOM : Q1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
04:41aGlobal shares dip as dire warnings for global economy weigh
RE
04:40aGlobal shares dip as dire warnings for global economy weigh
RE
TomTom : Q1 2020 Results Presentation

04/15/2020 | 06:26am EDT

Q1 2020

RESULTS

Harold Goddijn - CEO Taco Titulaer - CFO

15 APRIL 2020

COVID-19

  • Revenue down
  • Adjusted to the new reality swiftly and decisively
  • Strong deal activity and product delivery
  • Strongdebt-free balance sheet

Operational highlights

  • Verizon integrates TomTom's Maps APIs and SDKs into its location services offering
  • TomTom, Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc. and DENSO collaborate on advanced mapmaking for automated driving
  • Traffic data widely used to monitor consequence of COVID- 19 measures on economic activity

1 / 15

Financial highlights

  • Group revenue of €131 million (Q1 '19: €170 million)
  • Gross margin of 78% (Q1 '19: 72%)
  • Free cash flow of €14 million (Q1 '19:-€20 million)
  • Net cash of €432 million (Q1 '19: €241 million)
  • Share buyback suspended until further notice; 2.4 million shares purchased for €16.6 million

3 / 15

2020 Outlook

  • Withdrawn full year guidance
  • Automotive revenue impacted by factory closures
  • Consumer revenue impacted by retail closures
  • Continue to invest in R&D in line with strategy
  • Negative free cash flow expected in 2020

Thank you - Any questions?

Revenue breakdown

BY SEGMENT

BY TYPE

Q1 '19

Q1 '20

Q1 '19

Q1 '20

30%

30%

20%

39%

€170m

€131m

€170m

€131m

61%

70%

70%

80%

Location Technology

Software & content

Consumer

Hardware

10 / 15

P&L

(€ in thousands)

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

REVENUE

173,999

169,527

210,803

164,206

156,223

131,197

Automotive

73,397

65,126

75,944

55,404

69,190

49,788

Enterprise

33,225

37,833

40,156

41,141

41,187

41,481

Consumer

67,377

66,568

94,703

67,661

45,846

39,928

Cost of sales

56,638

48,273

68,759

36,277

32,249

28,631

GROSS RESULT

117,361

121,254

142,044

127,929

123,974

102,566

Gross margin

67%

72%

67%

78%

79%

78%

Research and development expenses

71,902

72,498

78,840

80,272

91,175

76,195

Amortization of technology and databases

31,200

24,474

106,561

65,038

65,120

64,740

Marketing expenses

7,439

6,945

6,432

7,057

9,002

6,854

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19,568

30,529

33,170

32,647

36,398

32,524

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

130,109

134,446

225,003

185,014

201,695

180,313

OPERATING RESULT (EBIT)

-12,748

-13,192

-82,959

-57,085

-77,721

-77,747

EBIT margin

-7%

-8%

-39%

-35%

-50%

-59%

EBITDA

27,774

18,779

30,983

15,854

-4,588

-5,442

EBITDA margin

16%

11%

15%

10%

-3%

-4%

Net result from continuing operations

-9,184

-15,325

-65,254-43,429-68,958

-62,753

Net result tax profit from discontinued operations

10,607

18,615

807,237

NET RESULT

1,423

3,290

741,983

-43,429

-68,958

-62,753

Diluted EPS from continuing operations (in €)

-0.04

-0.07

-0.34

-0.33

-0.52

-0.48

11 / 15

Balance Sheet

(€ in thousands)

31-Dec-18

31-Mar-19

30-Jun-19

30-Sep-19

31-Dec-19

31-Mar-20

ASSETS

Goodwill

192,294

192,294

192,294

192,294

192,294

192,294

Intangible assets

634,728

613,978

509,597

444,646

380,160

312,168

Other contract related assets

24,497

27,715

21,606

23,679

23,923

26,519

Other non-current assets

70,968

75,281

73,421

72,125

71,454

78,481

Inventories

26,400

25,571

19,033

27,483

25,315

23,971

Trade receivables

92,530

99,631

111,981

136,755

99,776

66,507

Unbilled receivables

22,512

26,169

42,621

33,359

34,374

42,393

Other receivables and prepayments

54,998

45,522

56,891

59,435

45,351

44,539

Cash and cash equivalents and fixed term deposits

247,675

206,593

372,030

392,865

436,520

431,563

Assets held for sale

128,323

155,325

TOTAL ASSETS

1,494,925

1,468,079

1,399,474

1,382,641

1,309,167

1,218,435

TOTAL EQUITY

774,109

780,425

774,619

735,016

665,932

574,294

Deferred tax liability

80,436

78,827

57,605

42,764

27,283

20,570

Lease liability

38,730

38,938

36,757

34,672

34,268

42,924

Provisions

74,412

70,353

67,261

56,809

55,020

53,555

Trade payables

51,076

46,383

52,871

46,651

47,085

32,266

Deferred revenue

280,910

291,145

296,861

348,230

369,317

395,411

Other contract related liabilities

38,665

36,376

40,519

37,692

26,745

21,031

Accruals and other liabilities

101,180

76,631

72,981

80,807

83,517

78,384

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

55,407

49,001

TOTAL LIABILITIES

720,816

687,654

624,855

647,625

643,235

644,141

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,494,925

1,468,079

1,399,474

1,382,641

1,309,167

1,218,435

Net cash

252,112

240,551

372,030

392,865

436,520

431,563

Net cash classified as held for sale

4,437

33,958

Net cash of continuing operations

247,675

206,593

372,030

392,865

436,520

431,563

12 / 15

Cash flow

(€ in thousands)

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Operating result

-45

5,824

-82,959

-57,085

-77,721

-77,747

Financial gains/(losses)

1,420

-437

-208

1,424

-1,098

145

Depreciation and amortization

43,666

31,971

113,942

72,939

73,133

72,305

Other

7,530

-196

-1,764

-12,608

-9,031

800

Changes in working capital1

37,898

-34,186

-6,830

23,431

68,062

22,596

CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS

90,469

2,976

22,181

28,101

53,345

18,099

Interest received

32

277

213

339

357

95

Interest (paid)

-517

-437

-1,203

-262

-409

-386

Corporate income taxes (paid)/received

-2,711

-1,887

-6,816

-1,062

-2,034

-2,004

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

87,273

929

14,375

27,116

51,259

15,804

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-9,112

-9,913

867,491

-4,445

-226,046

-1,949

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

-4,657

-2,902

-750,221

-2,231

-3,762

-18,633

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

73,504

-11,886

131,645

20,440

-178,549

-4,778

Free cash flow

Cash flow from operating activties

87,273

929

14,375

27,116

51,259

15,804

Investments in intangible assets

-4,762

-4,851

-3,530

-1,573

-1,462

Investment in tangible assets

-4,459

-5,062

-2,592

-2,872

-2,118

-2,111

Free cash flow from total operations

78,052

-8,984

8,253

22,671

47,679

13,693

Free cash flow from discontinued operations

-12,027

-11,244

7,378

Free cash flow from continuing operations

66,025

-20,228

15,631

22,671

47,679

13,693

FCF from continuing operations as a % revenue

38%

-12%

7%

14%

31%

10%

1Includes the movement of non-current deferred revenue.

13 / 15

Outstanding shares

Q1 '20

Common shares outstanding at the end of the period

132,366,672

Shares in issue at the beginning of the period

131,541,998

Shares in issue at the end of the period

129,955,625

Average shares in issue during the period1

131,689,745

[A]

In the money share options at the beginning of the period

2,709,084

In the money share options at the end of the period

2,316,964

Average potential dilutive share options outstanding during the period2

2,091,441

Average non-dilutive share options during the period

1,059,917

Average shares outstanding from dilution of options3

1,031,524

[B]

Average shares outstanding from dilution of restricted stock units

1,032,775

[C]

Average fully diluted shares outstanding during Q1 '204

133,754,044

[A+B+C]

  1. Shares held in treasury of 2 411 047 are taken into account when calculating the weighted average shares outstanding.
  2. In the money options based on average share price for the period.
  3. Weighted average diluted options based on the period outstanding.

4The average share price for the quarter was €9.11.

14 / 15

Important Notice

DISCLAIMER

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position and results of TomTom's activities. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies, operations and the environment in which we will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors

that are beyond TomTom's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as levels of customer spending in major economies, changes in consumer preferences, the performance

of the financial markets, the levels of marketing and promotional expenditures by TomTom and its competitors, costs of raw materials, employee costs, exchange-rate and interest-rate fluctuations, changes in tax rates, changes in law, acquisitions or disposals, the rate of technological changes, political developments in countries where TomTom operates and the risk of a downturn in the market. Statements regarding market share, including TomTom's competitive position, contained in this document are based on outside sources such as specialized research institutes, industry and dealer panels in combination with management estimates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward- looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws.

You will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of TomTom and you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for

forming your own view of the potential future performance of TomTom's business. This document does not constitute or form part of, and should not be constructed as, an

offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any TomTom securities.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

The financial information in this report includes measures, which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) such as IFRS. We believe this information, along with comparable GAAP measurements, gives insight to investors because it provides a basis for evaluating our operational performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Wherever appropriate and practical, we provide reconciliations to relevant GAAP measures.

Operational revenueis IFRS revenue adjusted for the movement of deferred and unbilled revenue Gross marginis calculated as gross profit divided by revenue

EBIT is equal to the operating result

EBIT marginis calculated as operating result divided by revenue

EBITDAis equal to operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges

EBITDA marginis calculated as operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges divided by revenue

Net cashis defined as our cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified as held-for-sale (IFRS 5) minus the nominal value of our outstanding bank borrowings

Free cash flowis cash from operating activities from continuing operations minus capital expenditure (investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of continuing operations

15 / 15

TomTom NV

De Ruijterkade 154

1011 AC Amsterdam

The Netherlands

ir@tomtom.com

+31 20 757 5194 www.tomtom.com/investors

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 10:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
