TomTom : Q1 2020 Results Presentation

Adjusted to the new reality swiftly and decisively
Strong deal activity and product delivery
Strongdebt-free balance sheet
Operational highlights
Verizon integrates TomTom's Maps APIs and SDKs into its location services offering
TomTom, Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc. and DENSO collaborate on advanced mapmaking for automated driving
Traffic data widely used to monitor consequence of COVID- 19 measures on economic activity
Financial highlights
Group revenue of €131 million (Q1 '19: €170 million)
Gross margin of 78% (Q1 '19: 72%)
Free cash flow of €14 million (Q1 '19:-€20 million)
Net cash of €432 million (Q1 '19: €241 million)
Share buyback suspended until further notice; 2.4 million shares purchased for €16.6 million
2020 Outlook
Withdrawn full year guidance
Automotive revenue impacted by factory closures
Consumer revenue impacted by retail closures
Continue to invest in R&D in line with strategy
Negative free cash flow expected in 2020
Revenue breakdown
BY SEGMENT
BY TYPE
Q1 '19
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
Q1 '20
30%
30%
20%
39%
€170m
€131m
€170m
€131m
61%
70%
70%
80%
Location Technology
Software & content
Consumer
Hardware
P&L
(€ in thousands)
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
REVENUE
173,999
169,527
210,803
164,206
156,223
131,197
Automotive
73,397
65,126
75,944
55,404
69,190
49,788
Enterprise
33,225
37,833
40,156
41,141
41,187
41,481
Consumer
67,377
66,568
94,703
67,661
45,846
39,928
Cost of sales
56,638
48,273
68,759
36,277
32,249
28,631
GROSS RESULT
117,361
121,254
142,044
127,929
123,974
102,566
Gross margin
67%
72%
67%
78%
79%
78%
Research and development expenses
71,902
72,498
78,840
80,272
91,175
76,195
Amortization of technology and databases
31,200
24,474
106,561
65,038
65,120
64,740
Marketing expenses
7,439
6,945
6,432
7,057
9,002
6,854
Selling, general and administrative expenses
19,568
30,529
33,170
32,647
36,398
32,524
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
130,109
134,446
225,003
185,014
201,695
180,313
OPERATING RESULT (EBIT)
-12,748
-13,192
-82,959
-57,085
-77,721
-77,747
EBIT margin
-7%
-8%
-39%
-35%
-50%
-59%
EBITDA
27,774
18,779
30,983
15,854
-4,588
-5,442
EBITDA margin
16%
11%
15%
10%
-3%
-4%
Net result from continuing operations
-9,184
-15,325
-65,254-43,429-68,958
-62,753
Net result tax profit from discontinued operations
10,607
18,615
807,237
NET RESULT
1,423
3,290
741,983
-43,429
-68,958
-62,753
Diluted EPS from continuing operations (in €)
-0.04
-0.07
-0.34
-0.33
-0.52
-0.48
Balance Sheet
(€ in thousands)
31-Dec-18
31-Mar-19
30-Jun-19
30-Sep-19
31-Dec-19
31-Mar-20
ASSETS
Goodwill
192,294
192,294
192,294
192,294
192,294
192,294
Intangible assets
634,728
613,978
509,597
444,646
380,160
312,168
Other contract related assets
24,497
27,715
21,606
23,679
23,923
26,519
Other non-current assets
70,968
75,281
73,421
72,125
71,454
78,481
Inventories
26,400
25,571
19,033
27,483
25,315
23,971
Trade receivables
92,530
99,631
111,981
136,755
99,776
66,507
Unbilled receivables
22,512
26,169
42,621
33,359
34,374
42,393
Other receivables and prepayments
54,998
45,522
56,891
59,435
45,351
44,539
Cash and cash equivalents and fixed term deposits
247,675
206,593
372,030
392,865
436,520
431,563
Assets held for sale
128,323
155,325
TOTAL ASSETS
1,494,925
1,468,079
1,399,474
1,382,641
1,309,167
1,218,435
TOTAL EQUITY
774,109
780,425
774,619
735,016
665,932
574,294
Deferred tax liability
80,436
78,827
57,605
42,764
27,283
20,570
Lease liability
38,730
38,938
36,757
34,672
34,268
42,924
Provisions
74,412
70,353
67,261
56,809
55,020
53,555
Trade payables
51,076
46,383
52,871
46,651
47,085
32,266
Deferred revenue
280,910
291,145
296,861
348,230
369,317
395,411
Other contract related liabilities
38,665
36,376
40,519
37,692
26,745
21,031
Accruals and other liabilities
101,180
76,631
72,981
80,807
83,517
78,384
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
55,407
49,001
TOTAL LIABILITIES
720,816
687,654
624,855
647,625
643,235
644,141
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,494,925
1,468,079
1,399,474
1,382,641
1,309,167
1,218,435
Net cash
252,112
240,551
372,030
392,865
436,520
431,563
Net cash classified as held for sale
4,437
33,958
Net cash of continuing operations
247,675
206,593
372,030
392,865
436,520
431,563
Cash flow
(€ in thousands)
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Operating result
-45
5,824
-82,959
-57,085
-77,721
-77,747
Financial gains/(losses)
1,420
-437
-208
1,424
-1,098
145
Depreciation and amortization
43,666
31,971
113,942
72,939
73,133
72,305
Other
7,530
-196
-1,764
-12,608
-9,031
800
Changes in working capital1
37,898
-34,186
-6,830
23,431
68,062
22,596
CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS
90,469
2,976
22,181
28,101
53,345
18,099
Interest received
32
277
213
339
357
95
Interest (paid)
-517
-437
-1,203
-262
-409
-386
Corporate income taxes (paid)/received
-2,711
-1,887
-6,816
-1,062
-2,034
-2,004
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
87,273
929
14,375
27,116
51,259
15,804
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
-9,112
-9,913
867,491
-4,445
-226,046
-1,949
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
-4,657
-2,902
-750,221
-2,231
-3,762
-18,633
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
73,504
-11,886
131,645
20,440
-178,549
-4,778
Free cash flow
Cash flow from operating activties
87,273
929
14,375
27,116
51,259
15,804
Investments in intangible assets
-4,762
-4,851
-3,530
-1,573
-1,462
Investment in tangible assets
-4,459
-5,062
-2,592
-2,872
-2,118
-2,111
Free cash flow from total operations
78,052
-8,984
8,253
22,671
47,679
13,693
Free cash flow from discontinued operations
-12,027
-11,244
7,378
Free cash flow from continuing operations
66,025
-20,228
15,631
22,671
47,679
13,693
FCF from continuing operations as a % revenue
38%
-12%
7%
14%
31%
10%
1Includes the movement of non-current deferred revenue.
Outstanding shares
Q1 '20
Common shares outstanding at the end of the period
132,366,672
Shares in issue at the beginning of the period
131,541,998
Shares in issue at the end of the period
129,955,625
Average shares in issue during the period1
131,689,745
[A]
In the money share options at the beginning of the period
2,709,084
In the money share options at the end of the period
2,316,964
Average potential dilutive share options outstanding during the period2
2,091,441
Average non-dilutive share options during the period
1,059,917
Average shares outstanding from dilution of options3
1,031,524
[B]
Average shares outstanding from dilution of restricted stock units
1,032,775
[C]
Average fully diluted shares outstanding during Q1 '204
133,754,044
[A+B+C]
Shares held in treasury of 2 411 047 are taken into account when calculating the weighted average shares outstanding.
In the money options based on average share price for the period.
Weighted average diluted options based on the period outstanding.
4The average share price for the quarter was €9.11.
Important Notice
DISCLAIMER
This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position and results of TomTom's activities. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies, operations and the environment in which we will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors
that are beyond TomTom's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as levels of customer spending in major economies, changes in consumer preferences, the performance
of the financial markets, the levels of marketing and promotional expenditures by TomTom and its competitors, costs of raw materials, employee costs, exchange-rate and interest-rate fluctuations, changes in tax rates, changes in law, acquisitions or disposals, the rate of technological changes, political developments in countries where TomTom operates and the risk of a downturn in the market. Statements regarding market share, including TomTom's competitive position, contained in this document are based on outside sources such as specialized research institutes, industry and dealer panels in combination with management estimates.
The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward- looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws.
You will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of TomTom and you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for
forming your own view of the potential future performance of TomTom's business. This document does not constitute or form part of, and should not be constructed as, an
offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any TomTom securities.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
The financial information in this report includes measures, which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) such as IFRS. We believe this information, along with comparable GAAP measurements, gives insight to investors because it provides a basis for evaluating our operational performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Wherever appropriate and practical, we provide reconciliations to relevant GAAP measures.
Operational revenueis IFRS revenue adjusted for the movement of deferred and unbilled revenue Gross marginis calculated as gross profit divided by revenue
EBIT is equal to the operating result
EBIT marginis calculated as operating result divided by revenue
EBITDAis equal to operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges
EBITDA marginis calculated as operating result plus depreciation and amortization charges divided by revenue
Net cashis defined as our cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified as held-for-sale (IFRS 5) minus the nominal value of our outstanding bank borrowings
Free cash flowis cash from operating activities from continuing operations minus capital expenditure (investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of continuing operations