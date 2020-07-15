Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  TomTom NV    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/15 02:00:22 am
7.53 EUR   +1.96%
01:11aTOMTOM : Second quarter and half year 2020 results
PU
07/08ViaMichelin Awards TomTom New Global Deal
GL
07/02Traders thought Apple had 'the holy grail' of oil data, but the quest continues
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TomTom : Second quarter and half year 2020 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 01:11am EDT

TomTom sees early signs of recovery during the second quarter

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 15 July 2020 7:00 AM CEST

TOMTOM'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAROLD GODDIJN

'COVID-19 remains a challenge for the global economy, but our operational revenue is on the road to recovery from the lows experienced in April.

In the first half of the year we saw a large volume of deal activity, combined with a high success rate. We converted multiple opportunities in both Automotive and Enterprise, which will contribute to future revenue. The announcement of the Ford SYNC 4 platform, which includes our traffic services, makes us particularly proud as it further expands our footprint in North America.

During these turbulent times, we are maintaining our investment level in research and development, laying the foundations for future success. We are making good progress on our 2020 priorities with further development of our connected navigation product and improvements to our Maps APIs.'

OPERATIONAL SUMMARY
  • A multi-year global traffic service deal for Ford's SYNC 4 platform
  • A partnership with Delphi Technologies that delivers passenger car fuel savings of over 10%
  • A new global deal to provide maps and traffic data for ViaMichelin
  • A partnership with Foursquare to add millions of POIs worldwide

FINANCIAL SUMMARY SECOND QUARTER 2020

  • Group revenue decreased by 41% to €124 million (Q2 '19: €211 million)
  • Location Technology revenue of €94 million (Q2 '19: €116 million)
  • Automotive operational revenue decreased by 47% to €48 million (Q2 '19: €90 million)
  • Free cash flow is an outflow of €54 million (Q2 '19: inflow of €16 million)
  • Net cash of €373 million (Q2 '19: €372 million)

KEY FIGURES

1All figures presented in the table above relate to continuing operations, except for the H1 '19 Net result.



-ENDS-

About TomTom:

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 05:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TOMTOM NV
01:11aTOMTOM : Second quarter and half year 2020 results
PU
07/08ViaMichelin Awards TomTom New Global Deal
GL
07/02Traders thought Apple had 'the holy grail' of oil data, but the quest continu..
RE
07/02Ford Awards TomTom Global Traffic Service Deal for Next-Generation SYNC Conne..
GL
06/25Oil prices climb as U.S. economic data lends support
RE
06/18TomTom and Delphi Technologies Deliver Exceptional 10-Percent Plus Fuel Savin..
GL
06/16TOMTOM : shareholders vote in favor of all voting items
PU
05/26TOMTOM : Virtual General Meeting Registration Manual
PU
05/14Oil Demand Mounts Comeback as Coronavirus Restrictions Ease -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/14Oil Demand Mounts Comeback as Coronavirus Restrictions Ease -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 550 M 627 M 627 M
Net income 2020 -249 M -283 M -283 M
Net cash 2020 302 M 344 M 344 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 971 M 1 107 M 1 107 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 516
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart TOMTOM NV
Duration : Period :
TomTom NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,25 €
Last Close Price 7,39 €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Derk Johan Haank Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM NV-21.60%1 107
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.54%193 930
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-9.20%46 865
ERICSSON AB7.65%34 256
ZTE CORPORATION26.59%28 078
NOKIA OYJ14.08%24 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group