Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  TomTom NV    TOM2   NL0013332471

TOMTOM NV

(TOM2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/04 08:38:54 am
6.843 EUR   -4.96%
08:29aTOMTOM : Virtual General Meeting Policy AGM 2020
PU
04/16TOMTOM : Transcript
PU
04/15EUROPE : European shares halt five-day rally as earnings underscore coronavirus hit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TomTom : Virtual General Meeting Policy AGM 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:29am EDT

Virtual General Meeting Policy

Annual General Meeting 2020

Preliminary remarks

As a result of the unprecedented circumstances caused by the COVIC-19 pandemic, including restrictive measures provided by the Dutch government, and in accordance with the emergency bill for Dutch legal entities during COVID-19 outbreak regarding annual general meetings which has entered into force on 24 April 2020 (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid), TomTom N.V. ("TomTom") will facilitate virtual access only for Shareholders to its Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2020 through the use of electronic means. Shareholders can attend the meeting and vote virtually during the virtual General Meeting through an electronic application. Participating virtually in the Annual General Meeting is subject to the terms and conditions as set out in this policy. Further instructions on the participation in the General Meeting are included in the convocation notice of the Annual General Meeting.

TomTom would like to emphasize that this electronic application is new in the Netherlands and, even though it has been tested prior to the meeting, it might be that shareholders can experience issues prior or during the virtual General Meeting.

Capitalised definitions used are explained in the Annex to this Policy.

1. General

  1. TomTom aims to facilitate its Shareholders who wish to attend the General Meeting by providing an adequate opportunity to attend real time, askfollow-up questions to questions asked prior to the General Meeting and to vote electronically during the General Meeting.
  2. The platform for the virtual General Meeting will be provided by Computershare with access via Computershare's electronic application: Lumi AGM.
  3. To be able to attend the General Meeting virtually, Shareholders must register themselves electronically via the Third Party Agent all in accordance with the Terms of Use of the Third Party Agent.
  4. Each registered and identified Shareholder will receive authentically generated login credentials from Computershare for a secured access to the General Meeting after successfully completing the identification and verification procedure through SmartAGM in accordance with the instructions provided in the convocation of the General Meeting.
  5. Participation instructions for Shareholders will be included in the convocation of the General Meeting. Further information and explanation will also be made available on TomTom's website and on the Third Party Agent's registration platform.
  6. TomTom reserves the right at all times to modify, suspend, cancel or restrict the mechanisms for electronic voting when this becomes necessary or advisable for technical or security reasons. After convocation of the General Meeting, the Management Board may, at its own discretion, change the meeting to a physical only or hybrid meeting (with both physical and virtual attendance) and/or change the order of the meeting. Such changes or modifications will be communicated to the Shareholders onTomTom's website.
  7. In addition to the provisions laid down in this policy, the Terms of Use of the Third Party Agent also apply to the attendance and voting at the General Meeting via the Third Party Agent.
  1. Technical infrastructure
  1. TomTom ensures, to the extent reasonably possible, that the technical infrastructure for virtual participation in a General Meeting is properly in place, secured and accessible for Shareholders with compatible devices. TomTom will make use of reputable third parties for providing the technical infrastructure required for conducting General Meetings.
  2. Virtual Shareholders should be aware that there will always be certain residual risks in relation to the technical infrastructure used for General Meetings. These risks include, amongst others: any failure in virtual meeting equipment, software, network infrastructure, servers, internet or telephone connectivity, video or voice equipment, whether or not caused by an information security incident (which includes any unauthorised use, hacking, a Denial of Services attack, a denial of access, any failure or intrusion resulting from the theft or unlawful interception of a password or network access code and any othercyber-attack) or caused by any type of mechanical failure such as any electrical power outage during the General Meeting. The failure of technology can happen both on the side of TomTom (and/or Computershare) or with Virtual Shareholders.
  3. The technical infrastructure will be implemented in a timely manner before the General Meeting in order to allow Shareholders to test their access and to verify that they would be able to participate virtually in the General Meeting. TomTom will take all reasonable efforts to keep technical support lines, as provided by Computershare, available for Shareholders who attend the meeting virtually.
  4. Shareholders may inform TomTom of any failure of the technical infrastructure via the technical support lines referred to in Clause 2.3. Any failure in virtual meeting equipment, software, network infrastructure, servers, internet or telephone connectivity, an electrical power outage or similar events, including an information security incident (which includes any unauthorised use, hacking, a Denial of Services attack, a denial of access, any failure or intrusion resulting from the theft or unlawful interception of a password or network access code and any other cyber- attack), that might prevent virtual participation in the General Meeting, will in any event be at the risk and to the account of such Shareholder.
  5. Any failure of the technical infrastructure that occurs during the General Meeting which comes to the attention of the Chairman and which significantly affects the course of the General Meeting, shall be communicated by the Chairman to all Shareholders who participate virtually in the General Meeting. The Chairman may decide at his own discretion, taking into account the potential impact on the decisionmaking-process within the General Meeting, whether or not the General Meeting must be suspended or cancelled due to such failure, or proceed without the possibility for certain Virtual Shareholders to vote and/or follow the General Meeting virtually.
  6. If the Chairman cancels the General Meeting, all business conducted up to the point of the suspension or cancellation will be valid. Should the Chairman decide to cancel the General Meeting or the remainder of the General Meeting as referred to in Clause 2.5, a new General Meeting, that does not have to be a virtual General Meeting, will be convened by TomTom as soon as reasonably possible. The agenda for such new General Meeting shall consist of the same items, to the extent not already adopted in the original meeting, and may include other items as well. Shareholders who have given a proxy or voting instruction to the Vote Collector must be aware that such proxy or voting instruction will not be valid for the newly convened General Meeting.
  1. Meeting rights and voting by Virtual Shareholders in General Meeting
  1. Each Shareholder may follow the proceedings of the General Meeting virtually and vote in real time electronically, provided that he or she timely logs in for virtual admission to the General Meeting via Computershare's Lumi AGM platform in accordance with the instructions provided in the convocation of the General Meeting.
  1. Shareholders must be logged in via Computershare's Lumi AGM to the voting platform facilitating the General Meeting prior to the start of the General Meeting. Shareholders joining the General Meeting after the opening of the General Meeting by the Chairman will not be counted as attending Shareholders and will not be able to vote in that General Meeting; they will only have access to the live stream to follow the General Meeting.
  2. Shareholders attending the General Meeting, either virtually or by proxy, are counted at the start of the General Meeting as attendees for calculating how many Shareholders are represented at the General Meeting and which percentage of the issued and outstanding share capital is represented at the General Meeting. Any earlylog-off by a Virtual Shareholder during the General Meeting, will therefore not affect such calculation. In case of dropped or terminated connection to the General Meeting, Virtual Shareholders will be allowed to re-join the General Meeting only if he or she was already accounted for at the beginning of the General Meeting. The names of the Virtual Shareholders in the General Meeting will be put on the registration list of Shareholders attending the General Meeting virtually or by proxy, in accordance with the provisions of the articles of association of TomTom.
  3. Shareholders can virtually only submitfollow-up questions relating to the voting items on the agenda to the Management Board or Supervisory Board during the General Meeting in case the Shareholders have asked a question in advance of the General Meeting by e-mail.
  4. Split voting on a shareholding that is held in one security account is not yet supported by the platform and will therefore not be possible.
  5. The Company Secretary willinter aliaobserve the procedural aspects of the General Meeting, including its virtual part, and review the final vote reconciliation prior to certifying the final results.
  6. The Chairman may decide at the beginning of the General Meeting that the polls for all items will be open during the General Meeting and closed after the last voting item on the agenda has been discussed. Provisional voting results will not be disclosed during the General Meeting. The Company Secretary will determine when the polls about particular items will be open and closed exactly, taking into account the previous sentences. The polls are not open for voting prior to the start of the General Meeting.
  7. At the close of the polls, the Chairman will, based on the voting results of the meeting, determine whether or not resolutions have been adopted by the General Meeting.

4. Vote confirmation and results

  1. Upon request of a Virtual Shareholder, TomTom will send such Virtual Shareholder a confirmation of receipt of his votes cast during the General Meeting.
  2. The voting results of the General Meeting will be placed on TomTom's website in accordance with Dutch law. The notice of these results will also state whether there were any failures or issues encountered during the General Meeting from a technical infrastructural or information security perspective TomTom has become aware of.

Annex: Definitions and Interpretation

Chairman

means the chairman of the General Meeting.

Company Secretary

means the company secretary of TomTom.

Computershare

means Computershare Netherlands B.V., a private company with limited liability

governed by Dutch law, having its official seat in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

General Meeting

means the virtual Annual General Meeting of TomTom which Shareholders are

able to attend through an online audio or video connection, and if they wish to

do so, cast votes electronically while the General Meeting is held.

TomTom

means TomTom N.V., a public company governed by Dutch law, having its

official seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Management Board

means the management board of TomTom.

Policy

means the subject Policy regarding the virtual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholder

means a holder of one or more shares in the capital of TomTom or for the

purpose of this Policy of a right of pledge or usufruct to one or more shares or

depository receipts for shares in the capital of TomTom, provided that the holder

has meeting rights and to the extent he may vote, that he also has the voting

rights attached thereto.

SmartAGM

registration and identification tool provided by a third party.

Supervisory Board

means the supervisory board of TomTom.

Terms of Use of the

means the terms of use of the services provided by Third Party Agent as they

Third Party Agent

will read from time to time.

Third Party Agent

means ING Bank N.V., a public company governed by Dutch law, having its

official seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Virtual Shareholder

means a Shareholder who participates virtually in the General Meeting.

Vote Collector

means the independent proxy holder (civil law notary) preselected by TomTom

whom a Shareholder can appoint as proxy holder with voting instructions.

Disclaimer

TomTom NV published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 12:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOMTOM NV
08:29aTOMTOM : Virtual General Meeting Policy AGM 2020
PU
04/16TOMTOM : Transcript
PU
04/15EUROPE : European shares halt five-day rally as earnings underscore coronavirus ..
RE
04/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: U.S. banks open series of weak Q1 results
04/15TOMTOM : Q1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
04/15TomTom sees negative 2020 cash flow after virus hits first-quarter sales
RE
04/15TOMTOM : reports first quarter 2020 results
PU
04/15TomTom Expands Mapping Deal with Verizon by Providing Maps APIs and SDKs
GL
04/15TOMTOM NV : 1st quarter results
CO
04/15TOMTOM NV : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 556 M
EBIT 2020 -283 M
Net income 2020 -249 M
Finance 2020 232 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,16x
P/E ratio 2021 -25,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 947 M
Chart TOMTOM NV
Duration : Period :
TomTom NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOMTOM NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,25  €
Last Close Price 7,20  €
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold Goddijn Chief Executive Officer
Peter N. Wakkie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Taco Titulaer Chief Financial Officer
Charles W. Davies Group Chief Technology Officer
Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOMTOM NV-23.57%1 042
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.68%173 537
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.2.66%41 306
ERICSSON AB4.34%30 919
ZTE CORPORATION4.96%24 605
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-13.85%23 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group